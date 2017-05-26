Brave History May 26th, 2017 - EUROPE, CHIMAIRA, KINGDOM COME, THREAT SIGNAL, INSAHN, BURY YOUR DEAD, CROWBAR, BURY TOMORROW, CHRISTOPHER LEE, And More!

May 26, 2017, an hour ago

Happy 31st Birthday EUROPE's The Final Countdown - May 26th, 1986

Happy 40th Birthday Mark Hunter (CHIMAIRA) - May 26th, 1977

Happy 20th Birthday KINGDOM COME’s Master Seven - May 26th, 1997

Happy 11th Birthday THREAT SIGNAL's Under Reprisal - May 26th, 2006

Happy 9th Birthday IHSAHN's AngL - May 26th, 2008

Happy 8th Birthday BURY YOUR DEAD's It's Nothing Personal - May 26th, 2009

Happy 3rd Birthday CROWBAR’s Symmetry in Black - May 26th, 2014

Happy 3rd Birthday BURY TOMORROW’s Runes - May 26th, 2014

Happy 3rd Birthday CHRISTOPHER LEE’s Metal Knight - May 26th, 2014

More releases on this day:

Happy 9th Birthday SHAI HULUD's Misanthropy Pure - May 26th, 2008

Happy 8th Birthday
KHANATE's Clean Hands Go Foul - May 26th, 2009
MINSK's With Echoes In The Movement Of Stone - May 26th, 2009
NAHEMAH's A New Constellation - May 26th, 2009

Happy 7th Birthday SOTAJUMALA’s Kuolemanpalvelus - May 26th, 2010

Featured Audio

JOHN FRUM - "A Presage Of Emptiness" (Relapse)

Featured Video

HELSOTT - "Astralive"

