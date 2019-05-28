Brave History May 28th, 2019 - CREEDENCE CLEARWATER REVIVAL, ENUFF Z'NUFF, TROUBLE, WENDY O. WILLIAMS, LIZZY BORDEN, WARRIOR SOUL, SLAYER, 3 INCHES OF BLOOD, AKERCOKE, TURISAS, ALICE IN CHAINS, BLOOD CEREMONY, JUDAS PRIEST, SACRED OATH, And More!

May 28, 2019, an hour ago

Happy 74t Birthday John Cameron Fogerty (CREEDENCE CLEARWATER REVIVAL) - May 28th, 1945



R.I.P. Derek Frigo (ENUFF Z’NUFF) – May 28th, 2004 (36 years old)



Happy Birthday RICK WARTELL (TROUBLE) - May 28th



R.I.P. Wendy Orlean (O.) Williams (May 28th, 1949 – April 6th, 1998)



Happy 34th Birthday LIZZY BORDEN’s Love You To Pieces - May 28th, 1985



Happy 28th Birthday WARRIOR SOUL's Drugs, God And The New Republic - May 28th, 1991



Happy 23rd Birthday SLAYER's Undisputed Attitude - May 28th 1996



Happy 12th Birthday 3 INCHES OF BLOOD's Fire Up The Blades - May 28th, 2007



Happy 12th Birthday AKERCOKE's Antichrist - May 28th, 2007



Happy 12th Birthday TURISAS' The Varangian Way - May 28th, 2007



Happy 6th Birthday ALICE IN CHAINS’ The Devil Put Dinosaurs Here - May 28th, 2013



Happy 6th Birthday BLOOD CEREMONY’s The Eldritch Dark – May 28th, 2013



Happy 6th Birthday JUDAS PRIEST’s Epitaph - May 28th, 2013



Happy 6th Birthday SACRED OATH’s Fallen – May 28th, 2013



More releases on this day:

Happy 9th Birthday

DISBELIEF’s Heal – May 28th, 2010

ENEMY OF THE SUN’s Caedium – May 28th, 2010

EXILIA’s Naked – May 28th, 2010

MAGICA’s Dark Diary – May 28th, 2010

Happy 7th Birthday

ARCHITECTS’ Daybreaker – May 28th, 2012

SARAH JEZEBEL DEVA’s Malediction (EP) – May 28th, 2012

Happy 6th Birthday

ABORYM’s Dirty – May 28th, 2013

ANTIGAMA’s Meteor – May 28th, 2013

ASG’s Blood Drive – May 28th, 2013

SVATSYN’s Black Testament – May 28th, 2013