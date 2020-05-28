Brave History May 28th, 2020 - CREEDENCE CLEARWATER REVIVAL, ENUFF Z'NUFF, TROUBLE, WENDY O. WILLIAMS, LIZZY BORDEN, WARRIOR SOUL, SLAYER, 3 INCHES OF BLOOD, AKERCOKE, TURISAS, ALICE IN CHAINS, BLOOD CEREMONY, JUDAS PRIEST, SACRED OATH, And More!

Happy 75th Birthday John Cameron Fogerty (CREEDENCE CLEARWATER REVIVAL) - May 28th, 1945



R.I.P. Derek Frigo (ENUFF Z’NUFF) – May 28th, 2004 (36 years old)



Happy Birthday RICK WARTELL (TROUBLE) - May 28th



R.I.P. Wendy Orlean (O.) Williams (May 28th, 1949 – April 6th, 1998)



Happy 35th Birthday LIZZY BORDEN’s Love You To Pieces - May 28th, 1985



Happy 29th Birthday WARRIOR SOUL's Drugs, God And The New Republic - May 28th, 1991



Happy 24th Birthday SLAYER's Undisputed Attitude - May 28th 1996



Happy 13th Birthday 3 INCHES OF BLOOD's Fire Up The Blades - May 28th, 2007



Happy 13th Birthday AKERCOKE's Antichrist - May 28th, 2007



Happy 13th Birthday TURISAS' The Varangian Way - May 28th, 2007



Happy 7th Birthday ALICE IN CHAINS’ The Devil Put Dinosaurs Here - May 28th, 2013



Happy 7th Birthday BLOOD CEREMONY’s The Eldritch Dark – May 28th, 2013



Happy 7th Birthday JUDAS PRIEST’s Epitaph - May 28th, 2013



Happy 7th Birthday SACRED OATH’s Fallen – May 28th, 2013



More releases on this day:

Happy 10th Birthday (May 28th, 2010)

DISBELIEF’s Heal

ENEMY OF THE SUN’s Caedium

EXILIA’s Naked

MAGICA’s Dark Diary

Happy 8th Birthday (May 28th, 2012)

ARCHITECTS’ Daybreaker

SARAH JEZEBEL DEVA’s Malediction (EP)

Happy 7th Birthday (May 28th, 2013)

ABORYM’s Dirty

ANTIGAMA’s Meteor

ASG’s Blood Drive

SVATSYN’s Black Testament