Brave History May 30th, 2018 - VOIVOD, THE BLACK CROWES, DANGER DANGER, RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE, W.A.S.P., SHADOWS FALL, GUNS N' ROSES, GARY MOORE, COMMUNIC, OPETH, PYRAMAZE, SABATON, VADER, And More!
May 30, 2018, an hour ago
Happy 55th Birthday Michel "Away" Langevin (VOIVOD, TAU CROSS) - May 30th, 1963
Happy 51st Birthday Sven Pipien (THE BLACK CROWES) - May 30th, 1967
Happy 53rd Birthday Steve West (DANGER DANGER) - May 30th, 1965
Happy 54th Birthday Thomas “Tom” Baptiste Morello (RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE, AUDIOSLAVE) - May 30th, 1964
Happy 44th Birthday Mike Dupke (W.A.S.P., JOHN MELLENCAMP) - May 30th, 1974
Happy 43rd Birthday Brian Fair (SHADOWS FALL) - May 30th 1975
R.I.P. Aaron West Arkeen (GUNS N' ROSES song-writer): June 18th, 1960 – May 30th, 1997
Happy 38th Birthday GARY MOORE's G-Force - May 30th, 1980
Happy 10th Birthday COMMUNIC's Payment Of Existence - May 30th, 2008
Happy 10th Birthday OPETH's Watershed - May 30th, 2008
Happy 10th Birthday PYRAMAZE's Immortal - May 30th, 2008
Happy 10th Birthday SABATON's The Art Of War - May 30th, 2008
Happy 4th Birthday VADER’s Tibi Et Igni - May 30th, 2014
More releases on this day:
Happy 11th Birthday
ARI KOIVUNEN's Fuel For The Fire - May 30th, 2007
STURM UND DRANG's Learning To Rock - May 30th, 2007
Happy 10th Birthday HOLLENTHON's Opus Magnum - May 30th, 2008
Happy 7th Birthday ARKONA’s Stenka Na Stenku (EP) – May 30th, 2011
Happy 4th Birthday DIE APOKALYPTISCHEN REITER’s Tief. Tiefer – May 30th, 2014