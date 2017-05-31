Brave History May 31st, 2017 - LED ZEPPELIN, SKID ROW, WHITESNAKE, IN FLAMES, SENTENCED, NEVERMORE, ANATHEMA, AUTOPSY, GAMMA RAY, And TRISTANIA

R.I.P. John Henry Bonham (LED ZEPPELIN) - May 31st, 1948 – September 25, 1980

Happy 53rd Birthday Scott "Scotti Hill" Lawrence Mulvehill (SKID ROW) - May 31st, 1964

Happy 37th Birthday WHITESNAKE's Ready An' Willing - May 31st, 1980

Happy 18th Birthday IN FLAMES’ Colony - May 31st, 1999

Happy 12th Birthday SENTENCED's The Funeral Album - May 31st, 2005

Happy 7th Birthday NEVERMORE’s The Obsidian Conspiracy - May 31st, 2010

Happy 7th Birthday ANATHEMA’s We're Here Because We're Here - May 31st, 2010

Happy 6th Birthday AUTOPSY’s Macabre Eternal - May 31st, 2011

Happy 6th Birthday GAMMA RAY’s Skeletons & Majesties - May 31st, 2011

Happy 4th Birthday TRISTANIA’s Darkest White - May 31st, 2013

More releases on this day:

Happy 11th Birthday SPAWN OF POSSESSION's Noctambulant - May 31st, 2006
Happy 10th Birthday BUCKETHEAD's Acoustic Shards - May 31st, 2007
Happy 7th Birthday LYZANXIA’s Locust – May 31st, 2010
Happy 6th Birthday UNEXPECT’s Fables Of The Sleepless Empire

