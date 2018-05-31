Brave History May 31st, 2018 - LED ZEPPELIN, SKID ROW, WHITESNAKE, IN FLAMES, SENTENCED, NEVERMORE, ANATHEMA, AUTOPSY, GAMMA RAY, And TRISTANIA

May 31, 2018, an hour ago

R.I.P. John Henry Bonham (LED ZEPPELIN) - May 31st, 1948 – September 25, 1980

Happy 54th Birthday Scott "Scotti Hill" Lawrence Mulvehill (SKID ROW) - May 31st, 1964

Happy 38th Birthday WHITESNAKE's Ready An' Willing - May 31st, 1980

Happy 19th Birthday IN FLAMES’ Colony - May 31st, 1999

Happy 13th Birthday SENTENCED's The Funeral Album - May 31st, 2005

Happy 8th Birthday NEVERMORE’s The Obsidian Conspiracy - May 31st, 2010

Happy 8th Birthday ANATHEMA’s We're Here Because We're Here - May 31st, 2010

Happy 7th Birthday AUTOPSY’s Macabre Eternal - May 31st, 2011

Happy 7th Birthday GAMMA RAY’s Skeletons & Majesties - May 31st, 2011

Happy 5th Birthday TRISTANIA’s Darkest White - May 31st, 2013

More releases on this day:

Happy 12th Birthday SPAWN OF POSSESSION's Noctambulant - May 31st, 2006
Happy 11th Birthday BUCKETHEAD's Acoustic Shards - May 31st, 2007
Happy 8th Birthday LYZANXIA’s Locust – May 31st, 2010
Happy 7th Birthday UNEXPECT’s Fables Of The Sleepless Empire



