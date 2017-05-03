Brave History May 3rd, 2017 - AEROSMITH, KING KOBRA, THIN LIZZY, BLIND GUARDIAN, POISON, QUEENSRŸCHE, SCORPIONS, BLACK LABEL SOCIETY, URIAH HEEP, SIXX:A.M., LACRIMAS PROFUNDERE, And RHAPSODY OF FIRE!
May 3, 2017, 4 minutes ago
Happy 41st Birthday AEROSMITH's Rocks - May 3rd, 1976
Happy 56th Birthday guitarist David Michael Philips (LIZZY BORDEN, KEEL, KING KOBRA) - May 3rd 1961
Happy 54th Birthday Marco Mendoza (THIN LIZZY, BLACK STAR RIDERS, WHITESNAKE) - May 3rd, 1963
Happy 50th Birthday André Olbrich (BLIND GUARDIAN) - May 3rd, 1967
Happy 29th Birthday POISON's Open Up And Say... Ahh! - May 3rd, 1988
Happy 29th Birthday QUEENSRŸCHE's Operation: Mindcrime - May 3rd, 1988
Happy 13th Birthday SCORPIONS’ Unbreakable - May 3rd, 2004
Happy 6th Birthday BLACK LABEL SOCIETY’s The Song Remains Not The Same - May 3rd, 2011
Happy 6th Birthday POISON’s Double Dose: Ultimate Hits - May 3rd, 2011
Happy 6th Birthday URIAH HEEP’s Into The Wild - May 3rd, 2011
Happy 6th Birthday SIXX:A.M.’s This Is Gonna Hurt - May 3rd, 2011
Happy 4th Birthday LACRIMAS PROFUNDERE’s Antiadore - May 3rd, 2013
Happy 4th Birthday RHAPSODY OF FIRE’s Live – From Chaos To Eternity (live) - May 3rd, 2013
More releases on this day:
Happy 6th Birthday
WORMROT’s Dirge – May 3rd, 2011
XERATH’s II – May 3rd, 2011
Happy 4th Birthday SHADE EMPIRE’s Omega Arcane