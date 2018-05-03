Brave History May 3rd, 2018 - QUEENSRŸCHE, OVERKILL, KING KOBRA, THIN LIZZY, BLIND GUARDIAN, AEROSMITH, LIVING COLOUR, POISON, SCORPIONS, BLACK LABEL SOCIETY, URIAH HEEP, SIXX:A.M., LACRIMAS PROFUNDERE, And RHAPSODY OF FIRE!
May 3, 2018, 27 minutes ago
Happy 30th Birthday QUEENSRŸCHE's Operation: Mindcrime - May 3rd, 1988
Happy 59th Birthday Robert Joseph “Bobby Blitz” Ellsworth – May 3rd, 1959
Happy 57th Birthday guitarist David Michael Philips (LIZZY BORDEN, KEEL, KING KOBRA) - May 3rd 1961
Happy 55th Birthday Marco Mendoza (THIN LIZZY, BLACK STAR RIDERS, WHITESNAKE) - May 3rd, 1963
Happy 51st Birthday André Olbrich (BLIND GUARDIAN) - May 3rd, 1967
Happy 42nd Birthday AEROSMITH's Rocks - May 3rd, 1976
Happy 30th Birthday LIVING COLOUR's Vivid - May 2nd, 1988
Happy 30th Birthday POISON's Open Up And Say... Ahh! - May 3rd, 1988
Happy 14th Birthday SCORPIONS’ Unbreakable - May 3rd, 2004
Happy 7th Birthday BLACK LABEL SOCIETY’s The Song Remains Not The Same - May 3rd, 2011
Happy 7th Birthday POISON’s Double Dose: Ultimate Hits - May 3rd, 2011
Happy 7th Birthday URIAH HEEP’s Into The Wild - May 3rd, 2011
Happy 7th Birthday SIXX:A.M.’s This Is Gonna Hurt - May 3rd, 2011
Happy 5th Birthday LACRIMAS PROFUNDERE’s Antiadore - May 3rd, 2013
Happy 5th Birthday RHAPSODY OF FIRE’s Live – From Chaos To Eternity (live) - May 3rd, 2013
More releases on this day:
Happy 7th Birthday
WORMROT’s Dirge – May 3rd, 2011
XERATH’s II – May 3rd, 2011
Happy 5th Birthday SHADE EMPIRE’s Omega Arcane