May 3, 2020, 11 minutes ago

Brave History May 3rd, 2020 - QUEENSRŸCHE, OVERKILL, KING KOBRA, THIN LIZZY, BLIND GUARDIAN, AEROSMITH, LIVING COLOUR, POISON, SCORPIONS, BLACK LABEL SOCIETY, URIAH HEEP, SIXX:A.M., LACRIMAS PROFUNDERE, And RHAPSODY OF FIRE!

Happy 32nd Birthday QUEENSRŸCHE's Operation: Mindcrime - May 3rd, 1988

Happy 61st Birthday Robert Joseph “Bobby Blitz” Ellsworth – May 3rd, 1959

Happy 59th Birthday guitarist David Michael Philips (LIZZY BORDEN, KEEL, KING KOBRA) - May 3rd 1961

Happy 57th Birthday Marco Mendoza (THIN LIZZY, BLACK STAR RIDERS, WHITESNAKE) - May 3rd, 1963

Happy 53rd Birthday André Olbrich (BLIND GUARDIAN) - May 3rd, 1967

Happy 44th Birthday AEROSMITH's Rocks - May 3rd, 1976

Happy 32nd Birthday LIVING COLOUR's Vivid - May 2nd, 1988

Happy 32nd Birthday POISON's Open Up And Say... Ahh! - May 3rd, 1988

Happy 16th Birthday SCORPIONS’ Unbreakable - May 3rd, 2004

Happy 9th Birthday BLACK LABEL SOCIETY’s The Song Remains Not The Same - May 3rd, 2011

Happy 9th Birthday POISON’s Double Dose: Ultimate Hits - May 3rd, 2011

Happy 9th Birthday URIAH HEEP’s Into The Wild - May 3rd, 2011

Happy 9th Birthday SIXX:A.M.’s This Is Gonna Hurt - May 3rd, 2011
 

Happy 7th Birthday LACRIMAS PROFUNDERE’s Antiadore - May 3rd, 2013

Happy 7th Birthday RHAPSODY OF FIRE’s Live – From Chaos To Eternity (live) - May 3rd, 2013

More releases on this day:

Happy 9th Birthday (May 3rd, 2011)
WORMROT’s Dirge 
XERATH’s II 

Happy 7th Birthday SHADE EMPIRE’s Omega Arcane



PARADISE LOST – “Fall From Grace” (Nuclear Blast)

RICH DAVIS Releases Disturbing “Resurrection” Video

