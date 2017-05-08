Brave History May 8th, 2017 - VAN HALEN, CINDERELLA, NEVERMORE, CORROSION OF CONFORMITY, BLACKMORE'S NIGHT, ROBERT JOHNSON, MOTÖRHEAD, BRUCE DICKINSON, BEYOND FEAR, IMMOLATION, BECOMING THE ARCHETYPE, LORD BELIAL, EPICA, And More!
May 8, 2017, 33 minutes ago
Happy 64th Birthday Alexander Arthur "Alex" Van Halen (VAN HALEN) - May 8th, 1953
Happy 57th Birthday Eric Brittingham (CINDERELLA) - May 8th, 1960
Happy 56th Birthday Jim Sheppard (NEVERMORE, SANCTUARY) - May 8th, 1961
Happy 50th Birthday Pepper J. Keenan (CORROSION OF CONFORMITY, DOWN) - May 8th, 1967
Happy 46th Birthday Candice Night (BLACKMORE'S NIGHT) - May 8th, 1971
R.I.P. ROBERT Leroy JOHNSON: May 8th, 1911 – August 16th, 1938
Happy 37th Birthday MOTÖRHEAD’s The Golden Years - May 8th, 1980
Happy 27th Birthday BRUCE DICKINSON's Tattooed Millionaire - May 8th, 1990
Happy 11th Birthday BEYOND FEAR's Beyond Fear - May 8th, 2006
Happy 10th Birthday MEGADETH's United Abominations - May 8th, 2007
Happy 10th Birthday IMMOLATION's Shadows In The Light - May 8th, 2007
Happy 10th Birthday BECOMING THE ARCHETYPE's The Physics Of Fire - May 8th, 2007
Happy 10th Birthday LORD BELIAL's Revelation: The 7th Seal - May 8th, 2007
Happy 7th Birthday EPICA's The Classical Conspiracy (live album) - May 8th, 2009
Happy 2nd Birthday JOHN 5’s God Told Me To – May 8th, 2012
Happy 2nd Birthday KAMELOT’s Haven – May 8th, 2015
Happy 2nd Birthday SIRENIA’s The Seventh Life Path – May 8th, 2015
More releases on this day:
Happy 10th Birthday
NEUROSIS' Given To The Rising - May 8th, 2007
WITH PASSION's What We See When We Shut Our Eyes - May 8th, 2007
WOE OF TYRANTS' Behold The Lion - May 8th, 2007
Happy 8th Birthday
LACRIMOSA's Sehnsucht - May 8th, 2009
THE LORD WEIRD SLOUGH FEG - Ape Uprising! - May 8th, 2009
Happy 7th Birthday VIOLATOR’ Annihilation Process – May 8th, 2010
Happy 5th Birthday SARATOGA’s Nemesis – May 8th, 2012
Happy 2nd Birthday ARCTURUS’ Arcturian – May 8th, 2015