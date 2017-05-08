Brave History May 8th, 2017 - VAN HALEN, CINDERELLA, NEVERMORE, CORROSION OF CONFORMITY, BLACKMORE'S NIGHT, ROBERT JOHNSON, MOTÖRHEAD, BRUCE DICKINSON, BEYOND FEAR, IMMOLATION, BECOMING THE ARCHETYPE, LORD BELIAL, EPICA, And More!

Happy 64th Birthday Alexander Arthur "Alex" Van Halen (VAN HALEN) - May 8th, 1953



Happy 57th Birthday Eric Brittingham (CINDERELLA) - May 8th, 1960



Happy 56th Birthday Jim Sheppard (NEVERMORE, SANCTUARY) - May 8th, 1961



Happy 50th Birthday Pepper J. Keenan (CORROSION OF CONFORMITY, DOWN) - May 8th, 1967



Happy 46th Birthday Candice Night (BLACKMORE'S NIGHT) - May 8th, 1971



R.I.P. ROBERT Leroy JOHNSON: May 8th, 1911 – August 16th, 1938



Happy 37th Birthday MOTÖRHEAD’s The Golden Years - May 8th, 1980



Happy 27th Birthday BRUCE DICKINSON's Tattooed Millionaire - May 8th, 1990



Happy 11th Birthday BEYOND FEAR's Beyond Fear - May 8th, 2006



Happy 10th Birthday MEGADETH's United Abominations - May 8th, 2007

Happy 10th Birthday IMMOLATION's Shadows In The Light - May 8th, 2007



Happy 10th Birthday BECOMING THE ARCHETYPE's The Physics Of Fire - May 8th, 2007



Happy 10th Birthday LORD BELIAL's Revelation: The 7th Seal - May 8th, 2007



Happy 7th Birthday EPICA's The Classical Conspiracy (live album) - May 8th, 2009



Happy 2nd Birthday JOHN 5’s God Told Me To – May 8th, 2012



Happy 2nd Birthday KAMELOT’s Haven – May 8th, 2015



Happy 2nd Birthday SIRENIA’s The Seventh Life Path – May 8th, 2015



More releases on this day:

Happy 10th Birthday

NEUROSIS' Given To The Rising - May 8th, 2007

WITH PASSION's What We See When We Shut Our Eyes - May 8th, 2007

WOE OF TYRANTS' Behold The Lion - May 8th, 2007

Happy 8th Birthday

LACRIMOSA's Sehnsucht - May 8th, 2009

THE LORD WEIRD SLOUGH FEG - Ape Uprising! - May 8th, 2009

Happy 7th Birthday VIOLATOR’ Annihilation Process – May 8th, 2010

Happy 5th Birthday SARATOGA’s Nemesis – May 8th, 2012

Happy 2nd Birthday ARCTURUS’ Arcturian – May 8th, 2015