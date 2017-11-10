Brave History November 10th, 2017 - KISS, KING CRIMSON, OBITUARY, DJ ASHBA, ALICE COOPER, QUEEN, MÖTLEY CRÜE, TRIUMPH, BOLT THROWER, And More!
November 10, 2017, 43 minutes ago
Happy 36th Birthday KISS' Music From The Elder - November 10th, 1981
R.I.P Greg Lake (KING CRIMSON, EMERSON, LAKE AND PALMER) - November 10th, 1947 - December 7th, 2016
Happy 50th Birthday Terry Butler (OBITUARY, DEATH, SIX FEET UNDER, MASSACRE) - November 10, 1967
Happy 45th Birthday Daren Jay "DJ" Ashba (GUNS N' ROSES, SIXX: A.M) - November 10th, 1972
R.I.P. Glen Edward Buxton (ALICE COOPER): November 10th, 1947 – October 19th, 1997
Happy 39th Birthday QUEEN's Jazz - November 10th, 1978
Happy 36th Birthday MÖTLEY CRÜE's Too Fast For Love - November 10th, 1981
Happy 33rd Birthday TRIUMPH's Thunder Seven - November 10th, 1984
Happy 19th Birthday BOLT THROWER’s Mercenary – November 10th, 1998
More releases on this day:
Happy 8th Birthday
JACOBS DREAM’s Beneath The Shadows – November 10th, 2009
KRALLICE’s Dimensional Bleedthrough - November 10th, 2009
SWALLOW THE SUN’s New Moon - November 10th, 2009
THROWDOWN’s Deathless - November 10th, 2009
WITCHMASTER’s Trucizna - November 10th, 2009
Happy 3rd Birthday
SKYHARBOR’s Guiding Lights – November 10th, 2012
NIGHTINGALE’s Retribution – November 10th, 2012