Brave History November 10th, 2017 - KISS, KING CRIMSON, OBITUARY, DJ ASHBA, ALICE COOPER, QUEEN, MÖTLEY CRÜE, TRIUMPH, BOLT THROWER, And More!

November 10, 2017, 43 minutes ago

news heavy metal rarities kiss king crimson dj ashba alice cooper queen motley crue triumph bolt thrower

Happy 36th Birthday KISS' Music From The Elder - November 10th, 1981

R.I.P Greg Lake (KING CRIMSON, EMERSON, LAKE AND PALMER) - November 10th, 1947 - December 7th, 2016

Happy 50th Birthday Terry Butler (OBITUARY, DEATH, SIX FEET UNDER, MASSACRE) - November 10, 1967

Happy 45th Birthday Daren Jay "DJ" Ashba (GUNS N' ROSES, SIXX: A.M) - November 10th, 1972

R.I.P. Glen Edward Buxton (ALICE COOPER): November 10th, 1947 – October 19th, 1997

Happy 39th Birthday QUEEN's Jazz - November 10th, 1978

Happy 36th Birthday MÖTLEY CRÜE's Too Fast For Love - November 10th, 1981 

Happy 33rd Birthday TRIUMPH's Thunder Seven - November 10th, 1984

Happy 19th Birthday BOLT THROWER’s Mercenary – November 10th, 1998

More releases on this day:

Happy 8th Birthday
JACOBS DREAM’s Beneath The Shadows – November 10th, 2009
KRALLICE’s Dimensional Bleedthrough - November 10th, 2009
SWALLOW THE SUN’s New Moon - November 10th, 2009
THROWDOWN’s Deathless - November 10th, 2009
WITCHMASTER’s Trucizna - November 10th, 2009

Happy 3rd Birthday
SKYHARBOR’s Guiding Lights – November 10th, 2012
NIGHTINGALE’s Retribution – November 10th, 2012

MOONSPELL - "Todos Os Santos" (Napalm)

BLACK ABSINTHE Premier "The Wild"

