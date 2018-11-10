Brave History November 10th, 2018 - KISS, KING CRIMSON, OBITUARY, DJ ASHBA, ALICE COOPER, QUEEN, MÖTLEY CRÜE, TRIUMPH, BOLT THROWER, And More!

November 10, 2018, an hour ago

Happy 37th Birthday KISS' Music From The Elder - November 10th, 1981



R.I.P Greg Lake (KING CRIMSON, EMERSON, LAKE AND PALMER) - November 10th, 1947 - December 7th, 2016



Happy 50th Birthday Terry Butler (OBITUARY, DEATH, SIX FEET UNDER, MASSACRE) - November 10, 1967



Happy 46th Birthday Daren Jay "DJ" Ashba (GUNS N' ROSES, SIXX: A.M) - November 10th, 1972



R.I.P. Glen Edward Buxton (ALICE COOPER): November 10th, 1947 – October 19th, 1997



Happy 40th Birthday QUEEN's Jazz - November 10th, 1978



Happy 37th Birthday MÖTLEY CRÜE's Too Fast For Love - November 10th, 1981



Happy 34th Birthday TRIUMPH's Thunder Seven - November 10th, 1984



Happy 20th Birthday BOLT THROWER’s Mercenary – November 10th, 1998



More releases on this day:

Happy 9th Birthday

JACOBS DREAM’s Beneath The Shadows – November 10th, 2009

KRALLICE’s Dimensional Bleedthrough - November 10th, 2009

SWALLOW THE SUN’s New Moon - November 10th, 2009

THROWDOWN’s Deathless - November 10th, 2009

WITCHMASTER’s Trucizna - November 10th, 2009

Happy 4th Birthday

SKYHARBOR’s Guiding Lights – November 10th, 2012

NIGHTINGALE’s Retribution – November 10th, 2012