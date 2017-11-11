Brave History November 11th, 2017 - KISS, SURVIVOR, EUROPE, PANZER, SENTENCED, DIMMU BORGIR, SONATA ARCTICA, CARCASS, JOB FOR A COWBOY, MONSTER MAGNET, And More!
Happy 41st Birthday KISS' Rock and Roll Over - November 11th, 1976
Happy 67th Birthday James Michael "Jim" Peterik (SURVIVOR, IDES OF MARCH) - November 11th, 1950
Happy 55th Birthday Mic Michaeli (EUROPE) - November 11th, 1962
Happy 52nd Birthday Stefan Schwarzmann (PANZER, ACCEPT, HELLOWEEN, RUNNING WILD) - November 11th, 1965
Happy 21st Birthday SENTENCED’s Down – November 11th, 1996
Happy 12th Birthday DIMMU BORGIR’s Stormblåst MMV – November 11th, 2005
Happy 6th Birthday SONATA ARCTICA’s Live In Finland (DVD) – November 11th, 2011
Happy 3rd Birthday CARCASS’ Surgical Remission / Surplus Steel (EP) – November 11th, 2014
Happy 3rd Birthday JOB FOR A COWBOY’s Sun Eater – November 11th, 2014
Happy 3rd Birthday MONSTER MAGNET’s Milking The Stars: A Re-Imagining Of Last Patrol – November 11th, 2014
More releases on this day:
Happy 10th Birthday KILL THE NOISE's The War Is On - November 11th, 2007
Happy 8th Birthday LONEWOLF's The Dark Crusade - November 11th, 2009
Happy 6th Birthday
BLUT AUS LORD’s 777 – The Desanctification – November 11th, 2011
ESOTERIC’s Paragon Of Dissonance – November 11th, 2011
LANCE KING’s A Moment In Chiros – November 11th, 2011
SHINING’s Live Blackjazz (DVD) – November 11th, 2011
SUSPERIA’s We Are The Ones – November 11th, 2011
THY CATAFALQUE’s Rengeteg – November 11th, 2011
Happy 3rd Birthday SKÁLMÖLD’s Með Vættum – November 11th, 2014