Brave History November 11th, 2018 - KISS, SURVIVOR, EUROPE, PANZER, SENTENCED, DIMMU BORGIR, SONATA ARCTICA, CARCASS, JOB FOR A COWBOY, MONSTER MAGNET, And More!

November 11, 2018, 35 minutes ago

news heavy metal rarities kiss survivor europe panzer sentenced dimmu borgir sonata arctica carcass job for a cowboy monster magnet

Brave History November 11th, 2018 - KISS, SURVIVOR, EUROPE, PANZER, SENTENCED, DIMMU BORGIR, SONATA ARCTICA, CARCASS, JOB FOR A COWBOY, MONSTER MAGNET, And More!

Happy 42nd Birthday KISS' Rock and Roll Over - November 11th, 1976

Happy 68th Birthday James Michael "Jim" Peterik (SURVIVOR, IDES OF MARCH) - November 11th, 1950

Happy 56th Birthday Mic Michaeli (EUROPE) - November 11th, 1962

Happy 53rd Birthday Stefan Schwarzmann (PANZER, ACCEPT, HELLOWEEN, RUNNING WILD) - November 11th, 1965

Happy 22nd Birthday SENTENCED’s Down – November 11th, 1996

Happy 13th Birthday DIMMU BORGIR’s Stormblåst MMV – November 11th, 2005

Happy 7th Birthday SONATA ARCTICA’s Live In Finland (DVD) – November 11th, 2011

Happy 4th Birthday CARCASS’ Surgical Remission / Surplus Steel (EP) – November 11th, 2014

Happy 4th Birthday JOB FOR A COWBOY’s Sun Eater – November 11th, 2014

Happy 4th Birthday MONSTER MAGNET’s Milking The Stars: A Re-Imagining Of Last Patrol – November 11th, 2014

More releases on this day:

Happy 11th Birthday KILL THE NOISE's The War Is On - November 11th, 2007
Happy 9th Birthday LONEWOLF's The Dark Crusade - November 11th, 2009

Happy 7th Birthday
BLUT AUS LORD’s 777 – The Desanctification – November 11th, 2011
ESOTERIC’s Paragon Of Dissonance – November 11th, 2011
LANCE KING’s A Moment In Chiros – November 11th, 2011
SHINING’s Live Blackjazz (DVD) – November 11th, 2011
SUSPERIA’s We Are The Ones – November 11th, 2011
THY CATAFALQUE’s Rengeteg – November 11th, 2011

Happy 4th Birthday SKÁLMÖLD’s Með Vættum – November 11th, 2014



Featured Audio

STRIKER - "Heart Of Lies" (Record Breaking)

STRIKER - "Heart Of Lies" (Record Breaking)

Featured Video

SOUNDSCAPE Premieres “Paradox”

SOUNDSCAPE Premieres “Paradox”

Latest Reviews