November 11, 2019, 9 minutes ago

Brave History November 11th, 2019 - KISS, SURVIVOR, EUROPE, PANZER, SENTENCED, DIMMU BORGIR, SONATA ARCTICA, CARCASS, JOB FOR A COWBOY, MONSTER MAGNET, And More!

Happy 43rd Birthday KISS' Rock and Roll Over - November 11th, 1976

Happy 69th Birthday James Michael "Jim" Peterik (SURVIVOR, IDES OF MARCH) - November 11th, 1950

Happy 57th Birthday Mic Michaeli (EUROPE) - November 11th, 1962

Happy 54th Birthday Stefan Schwarzmann (PANZER, ACCEPT, HELLOWEEN, RUNNING WILD) - November 11th, 1965

Happy 23rd Birthday SENTENCED’s Down – November 11th, 1996

Happy 14th Birthday DIMMU BORGIR’s Stormblåst MMV – November 11th, 2005

Happy 8th Birthday SONATA ARCTICA’s Live In Finland (DVD) – November 11th, 2011

Happy 5th Birthday CARCASS’ Surgical Remission / Surplus Steel (EP) – November 11th, 2014

Happy 5th Birthday JOB FOR A COWBOY’s Sun Eater – November 11th, 2014

Happy 5th Birthday MONSTER MAGNET’s Milking The Stars: A Re-Imagining Of Last Patrol – November 11th, 2014

More releases on this day:

Happy 12th Birthday KILL THE NOISE's The War Is On - November 11th, 2007
Happy 10th Birthday LONEWOLF's The Dark Crusade - November 11th, 2009

Happy 8th Birthday
BLUT AUS LORD’s 777 – The Desanctification – November 11th, 2011
ESOTERIC’s Paragon Of Dissonance – November 11th, 2011
LANCE KING’s A Moment In Chiros – November 11th, 2011
SHINING’s Live Blackjazz (DVD) – November 11th, 2011
SUSPERIA’s We Are The Ones – November 11th, 2011
THY CATAFALQUE’s Rengeteg – November 11th, 2011

Happy 5th Birthday SKÁLMÖLD’s Með Vættum – November 11th, 2014



Featured Audio

MOTÖRHEAD – “Stay Clean” (Live At Friars, 1979) (BMG)

Featured Video

RICH DAVIS – “A World In Kaoss”

