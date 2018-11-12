Brave History November 12th, 2018 - ENTOMBED, NEIL YOUNG, MEGADETH, BLUE ÖYSTER CULT, POISON, ACID BATH, BLOODBATH, OPETH, SOUNDGARDEN, TANK, And More!

November 12, 2018, 43 minutes ago

Happy 27th Birthday ENTOMBED’s Clandestine – November 12th, 1991

Happy 73rd Birthday NEIL YOUNG - November 12th, 1945

Happy 54th Birthday Dave Ellefson (MEGADETH) - November 12th, 1964

Happy 71st Birthday Donald "Buck Dharma" Roeser (BLUE ÖYSTER CULT) - November 12th, 1947

Happy 27th Birthday POISON’s Swallow This Live – November 12th, 1991

Happy 22nd Birthday ACID BATH’s Paegan Terrorism Tactics – November 12th, 1996

Happy 16th Birthday BLOODBATH’s Resurrection Through Carnage – November 12th, 2002

Happy 16th Birthday OPETH’s Deliverance – November 12th, 2002

Happy 6th Birthday SOUNDGARDEN’s King Animal – November 12th, 2012

Happy 6th Birthday TANK’s War Machine Live (DVD) – November 12th, 2012

More releases on this day:

Happy 5th Birthday
HANDFUL OF HATE’s To Perdition – November 12th, 2013
LIVING SACRIFICE’s Ghost Thief – November 12th, 2013
BLACK TIDE’s Bite The Bullet – November 12th, 2013



