Brave History November 12th, 2019 - ENTOMBED, NEIL YOUNG, MEGADETH, BLUE ÖYSTER CULT, POISON, ACID BATH, BLOODBATH, OPETH, SOUNDGARDEN, TANK, And More!

November 12, 2019, an hour ago

Happy 28th Birthday ENTOMBED’s Clandestine – November 12th, 1991

Happy 74th Birthday NEIL YOUNG - November 12th, 1945

Happy 55th Birthday Dave Ellefson (MEGADETH) - November 12th, 1964

Happy 72nd Birthday Donald "Buck Dharma" Roeser (BLUE ÖYSTER CULT) - November 12th, 1947

Happy 28th Birthday POISON’s Swallow This Live – November 12th, 1991

Happy 23rd Birthday ACID BATH’s Paegan Terrorism Tactics – November 12th, 1996

Happy 17th Birthday BLOODBATH’s Resurrection Through Carnage – November 12th, 2002

Happy 17th Birthday OPETH’s Deliverance – November 12th, 2002

Happy 7th Birthday SOUNDGARDEN’s King Animal – November 12th, 2012

Happy 7th Birthday TANK’s War Machine Live (DVD) – November 12th, 2012

More releases on this day:

Happy 6th Birthday
HANDFUL OF HATE’s To Perdition – November 12th, 2013
LIVING SACRIFICE’s Ghost Thief – November 12th, 2013
BLACK TIDE’s Bite The Bullet – November 12th, 2013



MOTÖRHEAD – “Stay Clean” (Live At Friars, 1979) (BMG)

Exclusive: WITHIN NOSTALGIA Premieres “Death Lifes’ Lover” Video

