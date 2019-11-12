Brave History November 12th, 2019 - ENTOMBED, NEIL YOUNG, MEGADETH, BLUE ÖYSTER CULT, POISON, ACID BATH, BLOODBATH, OPETH, SOUNDGARDEN, TANK, And More!
November 12, 2019, an hour ago
Happy 28th Birthday ENTOMBED’s Clandestine – November 12th, 1991
Happy 74th Birthday NEIL YOUNG - November 12th, 1945
Happy 55th Birthday Dave Ellefson (MEGADETH) - November 12th, 1964
Happy 72nd Birthday Donald "Buck Dharma" Roeser (BLUE ÖYSTER CULT) - November 12th, 1947
Happy 28th Birthday POISON’s Swallow This Live – November 12th, 1991
Happy 23rd Birthday ACID BATH’s Paegan Terrorism Tactics – November 12th, 1996
Happy 17th Birthday BLOODBATH’s Resurrection Through Carnage – November 12th, 2002
Happy 17th Birthday OPETH’s Deliverance – November 12th, 2002
Happy 7th Birthday SOUNDGARDEN’s King Animal – November 12th, 2012
Happy 7th Birthday TANK’s War Machine Live (DVD) – November 12th, 2012
More releases on this day:
Happy 6th Birthday
HANDFUL OF HATE’s To Perdition – November 12th, 2013
LIVING SACRIFICE’s Ghost Thief – November 12th, 2013
BLACK TIDE’s Bite The Bullet – November 12th, 2013