Brave History November 13th, 2017 - ALDO NOVA, GREAT WHITE, KITTIE, MY DYING BRIDE, RHAPSODY, HELIX, MACHINE HEAD, LEAVES' EYES, DEFTONES, GIRLSCHOOL, And More!
November 13, 2017, 2 hours ago
Happy 61st Birthday ALDO NOVA (Aldo Caporuscio) - November 13th, 1956
Happy 52nd Birthday Tony “Montana” Cardenas (GREAT WHITE) – November 13th, 1965
Happy 18th Birthday KITTIE’s Spit – November 13th, 1999
Happy 16th Birthday MY DYING BRIDE’s The Dreadful Hours – November 13th, 2001
Happy 16th Birthday RHAPSODY’s Rain Of A Thousand Flames – November 13th, 2001
Happy 7th Birthday HELIX’ Smash Hits...Unplugged - November 13th, 2010
Happy 5th Birthday MACHINE HEAD’s Machine Fucking Head Live – November 13th, 2012
Happy 5th Birthday DEFTONES’ Koi No Yokan – November 13th, 2012
Happy 4th Birthday LEAVES’ EYES’ Symphonies Of The Night – November 13th, 2013
Happy 2nd Birthday GIRLSCHOOL’s Guilty As Sin – November 13th, 2015
More releases on this day:
Happy 11th Birthday OUTWORLD's Outworld - November 13th, 2006
Happy 8th Birthday
MOB RULES' Radical Peace - November 13th, 2009
NOSTRADAMEUS' Illusion's Parade - November 13th, 2009
Happy 2nd Birthday
INTRONAUT’s The Direction Of Last Things – November 13th, 2015
SWALLOW THE SUN’s Songs From The North I, II, &, III – November 13th, 2015
VISION OF DISORDER’s Razed To The Ground – November 13th, 2015