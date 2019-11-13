Brave History November 13th, 2019 - ALDO NOVA, GREAT WHITE, KITTIE, MY DYING BRIDE, RHAPSODY, HELIX, MACHINE HEAD, LEAVES' EYES, DEFTONES, GIRLSCHOOL, And More!

November 13, 2019, an hour ago

news heavy metal rarities aldo nova great white kittie my dying bride rhapsody helix machine head leaves' eyes deftones girlschool

Brave History November 13th, 2019 - ALDO NOVA, GREAT WHITE, KITTIE, MY DYING BRIDE, RHAPSODY, HELIX, MACHINE HEAD, LEAVES' EYES, DEFTONES, GIRLSCHOOL, And More!

Happy 63rd Birthday ALDO NOVA (Aldo Caporuscio) - November 13th, 1956

Happy 54th Birthday Tony “Montana” Cardenas (GREAT WHITE) – November 13th, 1965

Happy 20th Birthday KITTIE’s Spit – November 13th, 1999

Happy 18th Birthday MY DYING BRIDE’s The Dreadful Hours – November 13th, 2001

Happy 18th Birthday RHAPSODY’s Rain Of A Thousand Flames – November 13th, 2001

Happy 9th Birthday HELIX’ Smash Hits...Unplugged - November 13th, 2010

Happy 7th Birthday MACHINE HEAD’s Machine Fucking Head Live – November 13th, 2012

Happy 7th Birthday DEFTONES’ Koi No Yokan – November 13th, 2012

Happy 6th Birthday LEAVES’ EYES’ Symphonies Of The Night – November 13th, 2013

Happy 4th Birthday GIRLSCHOOL’s Guilty As Sin – November 13th, 2015

More releases on this day:

Happy 13th Birthday OUTWORLD's Outworld - November 13th, 2006

Happy 10th Birthday 
MOB RULES' Radical Peace - November 13th, 2009
NOSTRADAMEUS' Illusion's Parade - November 13th, 2009

Happy 4th Birthday
INTRONAUT’s The Direction Of Last Things – November 13th, 2015
SWALLOW THE SUN’s Songs From The North I, II, &, III – November 13th, 2015
VISION OF DISORDER’s Razed To The Ground – November 13th, 2015



Featured Audio

MOTÖRHEAD – “Stay Clean” (Live At Friars, 1979) (BMG)

MOTÖRHEAD – “Stay Clean” (Live At Friars, 1979) (BMG)

Featured Video

Exclusive: WITHIN NOSTALGIA Premieres “Death Lifes’ Lover” Video

Exclusive: WITHIN NOSTALGIA Premieres “Death Lifes’ Lover” Video

Latest Reviews