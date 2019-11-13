Brave History November 13th, 2019 - ALDO NOVA, GREAT WHITE, KITTIE, MY DYING BRIDE, RHAPSODY, HELIX, MACHINE HEAD, LEAVES' EYES, DEFTONES, GIRLSCHOOL, And More!
November 13, 2019, an hour ago
Happy 63rd Birthday ALDO NOVA (Aldo Caporuscio) - November 13th, 1956
Happy 54th Birthday Tony “Montana” Cardenas (GREAT WHITE) – November 13th, 1965
Happy 20th Birthday KITTIE’s Spit – November 13th, 1999
Happy 18th Birthday MY DYING BRIDE’s The Dreadful Hours – November 13th, 2001
Happy 18th Birthday RHAPSODY’s Rain Of A Thousand Flames – November 13th, 2001
Happy 9th Birthday HELIX’ Smash Hits...Unplugged - November 13th, 2010
Happy 7th Birthday MACHINE HEAD’s Machine Fucking Head Live – November 13th, 2012
Happy 7th Birthday DEFTONES’ Koi No Yokan – November 13th, 2012
Happy 6th Birthday LEAVES’ EYES’ Symphonies Of The Night – November 13th, 2013
Happy 4th Birthday GIRLSCHOOL’s Guilty As Sin – November 13th, 2015
More releases on this day:
Happy 13th Birthday OUTWORLD's Outworld - November 13th, 2006
Happy 10th Birthday
MOB RULES' Radical Peace - November 13th, 2009
NOSTRADAMEUS' Illusion's Parade - November 13th, 2009
Happy 4th Birthday
INTRONAUT’s The Direction Of Last Things – November 13th, 2015
SWALLOW THE SUN’s Songs From The North I, II, &, III – November 13th, 2015
VISION OF DISORDER’s Razed To The Ground – November 13th, 2015