Brave History November 15th, 2020 - OZZY OSBOURNE, THIN LIZZY, HEART, GRAND FUNK RAILROAD, KISS, APOCALYPTICA, ALESTORM, And More!

Happy 37th Birthday OZZY OSBOURNE’s Bark At The Moon – November 15th, 1983



Happy 39th Birthday THIN LIZZY's classic Renegade - November 15th, 1981



Happy 71st Birthday Steve Fossen (HEART) - November 15th, 1949



Happy 49th Birthday GRAND FUNK RAILROAD’s E Pluribus Funk - November 15th, 1971



Happy 32nd Birthday KISS’ Smashes, Thrashes & Hits - November 15th, 1988



Happy 7th Birthday APOCALYPTICA’s Wagner Reloaded (live) – November 15th, 2013



Happy 7th Birthday ALESTORM’s Live At The End Of The World (DVD) – November 15th, 2013



More releases on this day:

Happy 10th Birthday

HATE's Erebos - November 15th, 2010

SOLEFALD's Norron Livskunst - November 15th, 2010

Happy 9th Birthday

CYNIC’s Carbon-Based Anatomy (EP) – November 15th, 2011

VILE’s Metamorphosis – November 15th, 2011

DRAGONLAND’s Under The Grey Banner – November 15th, 2011