Brave History November 16th, 2019 - PRETTY MAIDS, DEF LEPPARD, VELVET REVOLVER, DOKKEN, STRATOVARIUS, BON JOVI, GAMMA RAY, And More!
November 16, 2019, 39 minutes ago
Happy 55th Birthday Ronnie Atkins (PRETTY MAIDS) - November 16th, 1964
Happy 71st Birthday Robert John “Mutt" Lange (AC/DC, DEF LEPPARD) - November 16th, 1948
Happy 53rd Birthday - David "Dave" Kushner (VELVET REVOLVER, LOADED) - November 16th, 1966
Happy 31st Birthday DOKKEN's Beast From The East - November 16th, 1988
Happy 20th Birthday STRATOVARIUS’ The Chosen Ones – November 16th, 1999
Happy 15th Birthday BON JOVI’s 100,000,000 Bon Jovi Fans Can’t Be Wrong – November 16th, 2004
Happy 12th Birthday GAMMA RAY's Land Of The Free II - November 16th, 2007
Happy 12th Birthday
AXXIS' Doom Of Destiny - November 16th, 2007
PRIMORDIAL's To The Nameless Dead - November 16th, 2007
Happy 10th Birthday
MISERATION's The Mirroring Shadow - November 16th, 2009
SYBREED's The Pulse Of Awakening - November 16th, 2009
URGEHAL's Ikonoklast - November 16th, 2009
Happy 7th Birthday
EKYSION’s Killing My Dreams - November 16th, 2012
KYLESA’s From The Vaults, Vol. 1 - November 16th, 2012