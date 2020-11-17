Brave History November 17th, 2020 - DISSECTION, JETHRO TULL, GUNS N' ROSES, ACCEPT, RAMMSTEIN, HELIX, DEVIN TOWNSEND, RUSH, BLOODBATH, IN THIS MOMENT, And More!

November 17, 2020, an hour ago

news heavy metal jethro tull guns n' roses dissection accept rammstein helix devin townsend rush bloodbath in this moment

Brave History November 17th, 2020 - DISSECTION, JETHRO TULL, GUNS N' ROSES, ACCEPT, RAMMSTEIN, HELIX, DEVIN TOWNSEND, RUSH, BLOODBATH, IN THIS MOMENT, And More!

Happy 25th Birthday DISSECTION’s Storm Of The Light’s Bane – November 17th, 1995

Happy 74th Birthday Martin Barre (JETHRO TULL) - November 17th, 1946

Happy 54th Birthday Richard Fortus (GUNS N’ ROSES, THE DEAD DAISIES) - November 17th, 1966

Happy 23rd Birthday ACCEPT’s All Areas – Worldwide – November 17th, 1997

Happy 14th Birthday RAMMSTEIN's Volkerball - November 17th, 2006

Happy 11th Birthday HELIX’s Vagabond Bones - November 17th, 2009

Happy 11th Birthday DEVIN TOWNSEND's Addicted - November 17th, 2009

Happy 11th Birthday RUSH's Working Men - November 17th, 2009

Happy 6th Birthday BLOODBATH’s Grand Morbid Funeral – November 17th, 2014

Happy 6th Birthday IN THIS MOMENT’s Black Widow – November 17th, 2014

More releases on this day:

Happy 14th Birthday SUIDAKRA's Caledonia - November 17th, 2006
Happy 6th Birthday THANATOS’ Global Purification – November 17th, 2014



Featured Audio

ANCIENT THRONES – “The Soul To Flesh” (Independent)

ANCIENT THRONES – “The Soul To Flesh” (Independent)

Featured Video

I AM YOUR GOD – “Believe Again”

I AM YOUR GOD – “Believe Again”

Latest Reviews