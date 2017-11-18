Brave History November 18th, 2017 - METALLICA, RUDY SARZO, SCORPIONS, DIMMU BORGIR, AVENGED SEVENFOLD, VIXEN, MANOWAR, WHITESNAKE, IN FLAMES, PAGAN'S MIND, DARK FUNERAL, IRON SAVIOR, RUSH, And More!

Happy 55th Birthday Kirk Hammett (METALLICA) - November 18th, 1962



Happy 67th Birthday Rudy Sarzo (OZZY OSBOURNE, WHITESNAKE, QUIET RIOT, DIO, BLUE ÖYSTER CULT) - November 18th, 1950



Happy 68th Birthday Herman Rarebell (SCORPIONS, MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP'S TEMPLE OF ROCK) - November 18th, 1949



Happy 42nd Birthday Stian Thoresen (DIMMU BORGIR) – November 18th, 1976



Happy 33rd Birthday Johnny Christ (born Jonathan Lewis Seward; AVENGED SEVENFOLD) - November 18th, 1984



R.I.P. Janice Lynn "Jan" Kuehnemund (VIXEN): November 18th, 1961 – October 10th, 2013



Happy 29th Birthday MANOWAR’s Kings Of Metal – November 18th, 1988



Happy 28th Birthday WHITESNAKE’s Slip Of The Tongue - November 18th, 1989



Happy 20th Birthday IN FLAMES’ Whoracle – November 18th, 1997



Happy 20th Birthday METALLICA’s ReLoad – November 18th, 1997



Happy 15th Birthday PAGAN’S MIND’s Celestial Entrance – November 18th, 2002



Happy 8th Birthday DARK FUNERAL's Angelus Exuro Pro Eternus - November 18th, 2009



Happy 6th Birthday IRON SAVIOR’s The Landing – November 18th, 2011



Happy 4th Birthday RUSH’s Clockwork Angels Tour – November 18th, 2013



More releases on this day:

Happy 6th Birthday

CIRITH GORGOR’s Der Untergang… - November 18th, 2011

EISREGEN’s Madenreich – Eiin Stuck Rostrot (EP) – November 18th, 2011

MASTERCASTLE’s Dangerous Diamonds – November 18th, 2011

MORTAL SIN’s Psychology Of Death – November 18th, 2011

OZ’s Burning Leather – November 18th, 2011

Happy 3rd Birthday CADAVERIA’s Silence – November 18th, 2014