Brave History November 18th, 2017 - METALLICA, RUDY SARZO, SCORPIONS, DIMMU BORGIR, AVENGED SEVENFOLD, VIXEN, MANOWAR, WHITESNAKE, IN FLAMES, PAGAN'S MIND, DARK FUNERAL, IRON SAVIOR, RUSH, And More!

Happy 55th Birthday Kirk Hammett (METALLICA) - November 18th, 1962

Happy 67th Birthday Rudy Sarzo (OZZY OSBOURNE, WHITESNAKE, QUIET RIOT, DIO, BLUE ÖYSTER CULT) - November 18th, 1950

Happy 68th Birthday Herman Rarebell (SCORPIONS, MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP'S TEMPLE OF ROCK) - November 18th, 1949

Happy 42nd Birthday Stian Thoresen (DIMMU BORGIR) – November 18th, 1976

Happy 33rd Birthday Johnny Christ (born Jonathan Lewis Seward; AVENGED SEVENFOLD) - November 18th, 1984

R.I.P. Janice Lynn "Jan" Kuehnemund (VIXEN): November 18th, 1961 – October 10th, 2013

Happy 29th Birthday MANOWAR’s Kings Of Metal – November 18th, 1988

Happy 28th Birthday WHITESNAKE’s Slip Of The Tongue - November 18th, 1989

Happy 20th Birthday IN FLAMES’ Whoracle – November 18th, 1997

Happy 20th Birthday METALLICA’s ReLoad – November 18th, 1997

Happy 15th Birthday PAGAN’S MIND’s Celestial Entrance – November 18th, 2002

Happy 8th Birthday DARK FUNERAL's Angelus Exuro Pro Eternus - November 18th, 2009

Happy 6th Birthday IRON SAVIOR’s The Landing – November 18th, 2011

Happy 4th Birthday RUSH’s Clockwork Angels Tour – November 18th, 2013

More releases on this day:

Happy 6th Birthday
CIRITH GORGOR’s Der Untergang… - November 18th, 2011
EISREGEN’s Madenreich – Eiin Stuck Rostrot (EP) – November 18th, 2011
MASTERCASTLE’s Dangerous Diamonds – November 18th, 2011
MORTAL SIN’s Psychology Of Death – November 18th, 2011
OZ’s Burning Leather – November 18th, 2011

Happy 3rd Birthday CADAVERIA’s Silence – November 18th, 2014

Featured Audio

BLACK SABBATH - "Paranoid" (Live) (Eagle Vision)

Featured Video

BLACK WATER RISING Premier "Payback"

Latest Reviews