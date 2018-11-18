Brave History November 18th, 2018 - METALLICA, RUDY SARZO, SCORPIONS, DIMMU BORGIR, AVENGED SEVENFOLD, VIXEN, MANOWAR, WHITESNAKE, IN FLAMES, PAGAN'S MIND, DARK FUNERAL, IRON SAVIOR, RUSH, And More!
Happy 56th Birthday Kirk Hammett (METALLICA) - November 18th, 1962
Happy 68th Birthday Rudy Sarzo (OZZY OSBOURNE, WHITESNAKE, QUIET RIOT, DIO, BLUE ÖYSTER CULT) - November 18th, 1950
Happy 69th Birthday Herman Rarebell (SCORPIONS, MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP'S TEMPLE OF ROCK) - November 18th, 1949
Happy 43rd Birthday Stian Thoresen (DIMMU BORGIR) – November 18th, 1976
Happy 34th Birthday Johnny Christ (born Jonathan Lewis Seward; AVENGED SEVENFOLD) - November 18th, 1984
R.I.P. Janice Lynn "Jan" Kuehnemund (VIXEN): November 18th, 1961 – October 10th, 2013
Happy 30th Birthday MANOWAR’s Kings Of Metal – November 18th, 1988
Happy 29th Birthday WHITESNAKE’s Slip Of The Tongue - November 18th, 1989
Happy 21st Birthday IN FLAMES’ Whoracle – November 18th, 1997
Happy 21st Birthday METALLICA’s ReLoad – November 18th, 1997
Happy 16th Birthday PAGAN’S MIND’s Celestial Entrance – November 18th, 2002
Happy 9th Birthday DARK FUNERAL's Angelus Exuro Pro Eternus - November 18th, 2009
Happy 7th Birthday IRON SAVIOR’s The Landing – November 18th, 2011
Happy 5th Birthday RUSH’s Clockwork Angels Tour – November 18th, 2013
More releases on this day:
Happy 7th Birthday
CIRITH GORGOR’s Der Untergang… - November 18th, 2011
EISREGEN’s Madenreich – Eiin Stuck Rostrot (EP) – November 18th, 2011
MASTERCASTLE’s Dangerous Diamonds – November 18th, 2011
MORTAL SIN’s Psychology Of Death – November 18th, 2011
OZ’s Burning Leather – November 18th, 2011
Happy 4th Birthday CADAVERIA’s Silence – November 18th, 2014