Brave History November 18th, 2020 - METALLICA, RUDY SARZO, SCORPIONS, DIMMU BORGIR, HELLOWEEN, AVENGED SEVENFOLD, VIXEN, MANOWAR, WHITESNAKE, IN FLAMES, PAGAN'S MIND, DARK FUNERAL, IRON SAVIOR, RUSH, And More!
November 18, 2020, 17 minutes ago
Happy 58th Birthday Kirk Hammett (METALLICA) - November 18th, 1962
Happy 70th Birthday Rudy Sarzo (OZZY OSBOURNE, WHITESNAKE, QUIET RIOT, DIO, BLUE ÖYSTER CULT) - November 18th, 1950
Happy 71st Birthday Herman Rarebell (SCORPIONS, MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP'S TEMPLE OF ROCK) - November 18th, 1949
Happy 45th Birthday Stian Thoresen (DIMMU BORGIR) – November 18th, 1976
Happy 36th Birthday Johnny Christ (born Jonathan Lewis Seward; AVENGED SEVENFOLD) - November 18th, 1984
R.I.P. Janice Lynn "Jan" Kuehnemund (VIXEN): November 18th, 1961 – October 10th, 2013
Happy 35th Birthday HELLOWEEN’s Walls Of Jericho – November 18th, 1985
Happy 32nd Birthday MANOWAR’s Kings Of Metal – November 18th, 1988
Happy 31st Birthday WHITESNAKE’s Slip Of The Tongue - November 18th, 1989
Happy 23rd Birthday IN FLAMES’ Whoracle – November 18th, 1997
Happy 23rd Birthday AC/DC’s Bonfire – November 18th, 1997
Happy 23rd Birthday METALLICA’s ReLoad – November 18th, 1997
Happy 18th Birthday PAGAN’S MIND’s Celestial Entrance – November 18th, 2002
Happy 11th Birthday DARK FUNERAL's Angelus Exuro Pro Eternus - November 18th, 2009
Happy 9th Birthday IRON SAVIOR’s The Landing – November 18th, 2011
Happy 7th Birthday RUSH’s Clockwork Angels Tour – November 18th, 2013
Happy 4th Birthday METALLICA’s Hardwired…To Self-Destruct – November 18th, 2016
More releases on this day:
Happy 9th Birthday (November 18th, 2011)
CIRITH GORGOR’s Der Untergang…
EISREGEN’s Madenreich – Eiin Stuck Rostrot (EP)
MASTERCASTLE’s Dangerous Diamonds
MORTAL SIN’s Psychology Of Death
OZ’s Burning Leather
Happy 6th Birthday CADAVERIA’s Silence – November 18th, 2014