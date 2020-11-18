Brave History November 18th, 2020 - METALLICA, RUDY SARZO, SCORPIONS, DIMMU BORGIR, HELLOWEEN, AVENGED SEVENFOLD, VIXEN, MANOWAR, WHITESNAKE, IN FLAMES, PAGAN'S MIND, DARK FUNERAL, IRON SAVIOR, RUSH, And More!

Happy 58th Birthday Kirk Hammett (METALLICA) - November 18th, 1962



Happy 70th Birthday Rudy Sarzo (OZZY OSBOURNE, WHITESNAKE, QUIET RIOT, DIO, BLUE ÖYSTER CULT) - November 18th, 1950



Happy 71st Birthday Herman Rarebell (SCORPIONS, MICHAEL SCHENKER GROUP'S TEMPLE OF ROCK) - November 18th, 1949



Happy 45th Birthday Stian Thoresen (DIMMU BORGIR) – November 18th, 1976



Happy 36th Birthday Johnny Christ (born Jonathan Lewis Seward; AVENGED SEVENFOLD) - November 18th, 1984



R.I.P. Janice Lynn "Jan" Kuehnemund (VIXEN): November 18th, 1961 – October 10th, 2013



Happy 35th Birthday HELLOWEEN’s Walls Of Jericho – November 18th, 1985



Happy 32nd Birthday MANOWAR’s Kings Of Metal – November 18th, 1988



Happy 31st Birthday WHITESNAKE’s Slip Of The Tongue - November 18th, 1989



Happy 23rd Birthday IN FLAMES’ Whoracle – November 18th, 1997



Happy 23rd Birthday AC/DC’s Bonfire – November 18th, 1997



Happy 23rd Birthday METALLICA’s ReLoad – November 18th, 1997



Happy 18th Birthday PAGAN’S MIND’s Celestial Entrance – November 18th, 2002



Happy 11th Birthday DARK FUNERAL's Angelus Exuro Pro Eternus - November 18th, 2009



Happy 9th Birthday IRON SAVIOR’s The Landing – November 18th, 2011



Happy 7th Birthday RUSH’s Clockwork Angels Tour – November 18th, 2013



Happy 4th Birthday METALLICA’s Hardwired…To Self-Destruct – November 18th, 2016



More releases on this day:

Happy 9th Birthday (November 18th, 2011)

CIRITH GORGOR’s Der Untergang…

EISREGEN’s Madenreich – Eiin Stuck Rostrot (EP)

MASTERCASTLE’s Dangerous Diamonds

MORTAL SIN’s Psychology Of Death

OZ’s Burning Leather

Happy 6th Birthday CADAVERIA’s Silence – November 18th, 2014