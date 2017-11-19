Brave History November 19th, 2017 - CRADLE OF FILTH, MATT SORUM, TOOL, PAGE & PLANT, LED ZEPPELIN, TARJA, OBITUARY, SAMAEL, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH, And More!

Happy 21st Birthday CRADLE OF FILTH’s Dusk…And Her Embrace – November 19th, 1996



Happy 57th Birthday Matt Sorum (VELVET REVOLVER, GUNS N' ROSES, THE CULT) - November 19th, 1960



Happy 46th Birthday Justin Gunnar Walter Chancellor (TOOL) - November 19th, 1971



R.I.P. Michael Lee (PAGE & PLANT): November 19th, 1969 – November 24th, 2008



Happy 35th Birthday LED ZEPPELIN's CODA - November 19th, 1982



Happy 10th Birthday TARJA TURUNEN’s My Winter Storm – November 19th, 2007



Happy 8th Birthday OBITUARY's Live Xecution - Party.San 2008 - November 19th, 2009



Happy 7th Birthday SAMAEL's Antigod - November 19th, 2010



Happy 5th Birthday LED ZEPPELIN’s Celebration Day - November 19th, 2012



Happy 4th Birthday FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH’s The Wrong Side Of Heaven And The Righteous Side Of Hell, Volume 2 – November 19th, 2013



More releases on this day:

Happy 7th Birthday

ASTRAL DOORS' Testament Of Rock - The Best Of... - November 19th, 2010

THE OCEAN's Anthropocentric - November 19th, 2010

Happy 4th Birthday

CODE’s Augur Nox – November 19th, 2013

EPHEL DUATH’s Hemmed By Light, Shaped By Darkness – November 19th, 2013