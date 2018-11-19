Brave History November 19th, 2018 - CRADLE OF FILTH, MATT SORUM, TOOL, PAGE & PLANT, LED ZEPPELIN, TARJA, OBITUARY, SAMAEL, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH, And More!

November 19, 2018, 2 hours ago

news heavy metal rarities cradle of filth matt sorum tool page & plant led zeppelin obituary samael five finger death punch

Happy 22nd Birthday CRADLE OF FILTH’s Dusk…And Her Embrace – November 19th, 1996

Happy 58th Birthday Matt Sorum (VELVET REVOLVER, GUNS N' ROSES, THE CULT) - November 19th, 1960

Happy 47th Birthday Justin Gunnar Walter Chancellor (TOOL) - November 19th, 1971

R.I.P. Michael Lee (PAGE & PLANT): November 19th, 1969 – November 24th, 2008

Happy 36th Birthday LED ZEPPELIN's CODA - November 19th, 1982 

Happy 11th Birthday TARJA TURUNEN’s My Winter Storm – November 19th, 2007

Happy 9th Birthday OBITUARY's Live Xecution - Party.San 2008 - November 19th, 2009

Happy 8th Birthday SAMAEL's Antigod - November 19th, 2010

Happy 6th Birthday LED ZEPPELIN’s Celebration Day - November 19th, 2012

Happy 5th Birthday FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH’s The Wrong Side Of Heaven And The Righteous Side Of Hell, Volume 2 – November 19th, 2013

More releases on this day:

Happy 8th Birthday
ASTRAL DOORS' Testament Of Rock - The Best Of... - November 19th, 2010
THE OCEAN's Anthropocentric - November 19th, 2010

Happy 5th Birthday
CODE’s Augur Nox – November 19th, 2013
EPHEL DUATH’s Hemmed By Light, Shaped By Darkness – November 19th, 2013



