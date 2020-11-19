Brave History November 19th, 2020 - MATT SORUM, TOOL, PAGE & PLANT, LED ZEPPELIN, TARJA, OBITUARY, SAMAEL, FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH, And More!
November 19, 2020, 44 minutes ago
Happy 60th Birthday Matt Sorum (VELVET REVOLVER, GUNS N' ROSES, THE CULT) - November 19th, 1960
Happy 49th Birthday Justin Gunnar Walter Chancellor (TOOL) - November 19th, 1971
R.I.P. Michael Lee (PAGE & PLANT): November 19th, 1969 – November 24th, 2008
Happy 38th Birthday LED ZEPPELIN's CODA - November 19th, 1982
Happy 13th Birthday TARJA TURUNEN’s My Winter Storm – November 19th, 2007
Happy 11th Birthday OBITUARY's Live Xecution - Party.San 2008 - November 19th, 2009
Happy 10th Birthday SAMAEL's Antigod - November 19th, 2010
Happy 8th Birthday LED ZEPPELIN’s Celebration Day - November 19th, 2012
Happy 7th Birthday FIVE FINGER DEATH PUNCH’s The Wrong Side Of Heaven And The Righteous Side Of Hell, Volume 2 – November 19th, 2013
More releases on this day:
Happy 10th Birthday (November 19th, 2010)
ASTRAL DOORS' Testament Of Rock - The Best Of...
THE OCEAN's Anthropocentric
Happy 7th Birthday (November 19th, 2013)
CODE’s Augur Nox
EPHEL DUATH’s Hemmed By Light, Shaped By Darkness