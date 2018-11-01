Brave History November 1st, 2018 - VENOM, DEF LEPPARD, RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS, BANG TANGO, KAMELOT, SCORPIONS, AEROSMITH, MEGADETH, THRESHOLD, NIGHTWISH, LORDI, DEEP PURPLE, BEHEMOTH, And More!
November 1, 2018, an hour ago
Happy 36th Birthday VENOM’s Black Metal – November 1st, 1982
Happy 55th Birthday Rick Allen (DEF LEPPARD) - November 1st, 1963
Happy 56th Birthday Anthony Keidis (RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS) - November 1st, 1962
Happy 54th Birthday Joe LeSte’ (BEAUTIFUL CREATURES/BANG TANGO) - November 1st, 1964
Happy 37th Birthday Tommy Karevik (KAMELOT) - November 1st, 1981
Happy 44th Birthday SCORPIONS' Fly To The Rainbow - November 1st, 1974
Happy 39th Birthday AEROSMITH's Night In The Ruts - November 1st, 1979
Happy 24th Birthday MEGADETH’s Youthanasia – November 1st, 1994
Happy 24th Birthday THRESHOLD’s Psychedelicatessen – November 1st, 1994
Happy 21st Birthday NIGHTWISH’s Angels Fall First – November 1st, 1997
Happy 16th Birthday LORDI’s Get Heavy – November 1st, 2002
Happy 13th Birthday DEEP PURPLE’s Rapture Of The Deep – November 1st, 2005
Happy 8th Birthday ROSS THE BOSS’ Hailstorm – November 1st, 2010
Happy 7th Birthday MEGADETH’s Th1rt3en – November 1st, 2011
Happy 4th Birthday BEHEMOTH’s Xiądz – November 1st, 2014
More releases on this day:
Happy 7th Birthday
METSATOLL’s Ulg – November 1st, 2011
MIKE PATTON’s The Solitude Of Prime Numbers – November 1st, 2011
SICK OF IT ALL’s Nonstop – November 1st, 2011
TAAKE’s Noregs Vaapen – November 1st, 2011
Happy 6th Birthday ARSENITE’s Ashes Of The Declined – November 1st, 2012