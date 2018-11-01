Brave History November 1st, 2018 - VENOM, DEF LEPPARD, RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS, BANG TANGO, KAMELOT, SCORPIONS, AEROSMITH, MEGADETH, THRESHOLD, NIGHTWISH, LORDI, DEEP PURPLE, BEHEMOTH, And More!

November 1, 2018, an hour ago

Happy 36th Birthday VENOM’s Black Metal – November 1st, 1982

Happy 55th Birthday Rick Allen (DEF LEPPARD) - November 1st, 1963

Happy 56th Birthday Anthony Keidis (RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS) - November 1st, 1962

Happy 54th Birthday Joe LeSte’ (BEAUTIFUL CREATURES/BANG TANGO) - November 1st, 1964

Happy 37th Birthday Tommy Karevik (KAMELOT) - November 1st, 1981

Happy 44th Birthday SCORPIONS' Fly To The Rainbow - November 1st, 1974

Happy 39th Birthday AEROSMITH's Night In The Ruts  - November 1st, 1979 

Happy 24th Birthday MEGADETH’s Youthanasia – November 1st, 1994

Happy 24th Birthday THRESHOLD’s Psychedelicatessen – November 1st, 1994

Happy 21st Birthday NIGHTWISH’s Angels Fall First – November 1st, 1997

Happy 16th Birthday LORDI’s Get Heavy – November 1st, 2002

Happy 13th Birthday DEEP PURPLE’s Rapture Of The Deep – November 1st, 2005

Happy 8th Birthday ROSS THE BOSS’ Hailstorm – November 1st, 2010

Happy 7th Birthday MEGADETH’s Th1rt3en – November 1st, 2011

Happy 4th Birthday BEHEMOTH’s Xiądz – November 1st, 2014

More releases on this day:

Happy 7th Birthday
METSATOLL’s Ulg – November 1st, 2011
MIKE PATTON’s The Solitude Of Prime Numbers – November 1st, 2011
SICK OF IT ALL’s Nonstop – November 1st, 2011
TAAKE’s Noregs Vaapen – November 1st, 2011

Happy 6th Birthday ARSENITE’s Ashes Of The Declined – November 1st, 2012



