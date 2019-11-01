Brave History November 1st, 2019 - MEGADETH, VENOM, DEF LEPPARD, RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS, BANG TANGO, KAMELOT, SCORPIONS, AEROSMITH, THRESHOLD, NIGHTWISH, LORDI, DEEP PURPLE, BEHEMOTH, And More!

Happy 25th Birthday MEGADETH’s Youthanasia – November 1st, 1994



Happy 37th Birthday VENOM’s Black Metal – November 1st, 1982



Happy 56th Birthday Rick Allen (DEF LEPPARD) - November 1st, 1963



Happy 57th Birthday Anthony Keidis (RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS) - November 1st, 1962



Happy 55th Birthday Joe LeSte’ (BEAUTIFUL CREATURES/BANG TANGO) - November 1st, 1964



Happy 38th Birthday Tommy Karevik (KAMELOT) - November 1st, 1981



Happy 45th Birthday SCORPIONS' Fly To The Rainbow - November 1st, 1974



Happy 40th Birthday AEROSMITH's Night In The Ruts - November 1st, 1979



Happy 25th Birthday THRESHOLD’s Psychedelicatessen – November 1st, 1994



Happy 22nd Birthday NIGHTWISH’s Angels Fall First – November 1st, 1997



Happy 17th Birthday LORDI’s Get Heavy – November 1st, 2002



Happy 14th Birthday DEEP PURPLE’s Rapture Of The Deep – November 1st, 2005



Happy 9th Birthday ROSS THE BOSS’ Hailstorm – November 1st, 2010



Happy 8th Birthday MEGADETH’s Th1rt3en – November 1st, 2011



Happy 5th Birthday BEHEMOTH’s Xiądz – November 1st, 2014



More releases on this day:

Happy 8th Birthday

METSATOLL’s Ulg – November 1st, 2011

MIKE PATTON’s The Solitude Of Prime Numbers – November 1st, 2011

SICK OF IT ALL’s Nonstop – November 1st, 2011

TAAKE’s Noregs Vaapen – November 1st, 2011

Happy 7th Birthday ARSENITE’s Ashes Of The Declined – November 1st, 2012