Brave History November 1st, 2019 - MEGADETH, VENOM, DEF LEPPARD, RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS, BANG TANGO, KAMELOT, SCORPIONS, AEROSMITH, THRESHOLD, NIGHTWISH, LORDI, DEEP PURPLE, BEHEMOTH, And More!
November 1, 2019, 17 minutes ago
Happy 25th Birthday MEGADETH’s Youthanasia – November 1st, 1994
Happy 37th Birthday VENOM’s Black Metal – November 1st, 1982
Happy 56th Birthday Rick Allen (DEF LEPPARD) - November 1st, 1963
Happy 57th Birthday Anthony Keidis (RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS) - November 1st, 1962
Happy 55th Birthday Joe LeSte’ (BEAUTIFUL CREATURES/BANG TANGO) - November 1st, 1964
Happy 38th Birthday Tommy Karevik (KAMELOT) - November 1st, 1981
Happy 45th Birthday SCORPIONS' Fly To The Rainbow - November 1st, 1974
Happy 40th Birthday AEROSMITH's Night In The Ruts - November 1st, 1979
Happy 25th Birthday THRESHOLD’s Psychedelicatessen – November 1st, 1994
Happy 22nd Birthday NIGHTWISH’s Angels Fall First – November 1st, 1997
Happy 17th Birthday LORDI’s Get Heavy – November 1st, 2002
Happy 14th Birthday DEEP PURPLE’s Rapture Of The Deep – November 1st, 2005
Happy 9th Birthday ROSS THE BOSS’ Hailstorm – November 1st, 2010
Happy 8th Birthday MEGADETH’s Th1rt3en – November 1st, 2011
Happy 5th Birthday BEHEMOTH’s Xiądz – November 1st, 2014
More releases on this day:
Happy 8th Birthday
METSATOLL’s Ulg – November 1st, 2011
MIKE PATTON’s The Solitude Of Prime Numbers – November 1st, 2011
SICK OF IT ALL’s Nonstop – November 1st, 2011
TAAKE’s Noregs Vaapen – November 1st, 2011
Happy 7th Birthday ARSENITE’s Ashes Of The Declined – November 1st, 2012