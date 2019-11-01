Brave History November 1st, 2019 - MEGADETH, VENOM, DEF LEPPARD, RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS, BANG TANGO, KAMELOT, SCORPIONS, AEROSMITH, THRESHOLD, NIGHTWISH, LORDI, DEEP PURPLE, BEHEMOTH, And More!

November 1, 2019, 17 minutes ago

Brave History November 1st, 2019 - MEGADETH, VENOM, DEF LEPPARD, RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS, BANG TANGO, KAMELOT, SCORPIONS, AEROSMITH, THRESHOLD, NIGHTWISH, LORDI, DEEP PURPLE, BEHEMOTH, And More!

Happy 25th Birthday MEGADETH’s Youthanasia – November 1st, 1994

Happy 37th Birthday VENOM’s Black Metal – November 1st, 1982

Happy 56th Birthday Rick Allen (DEF LEPPARD) - November 1st, 1963

Happy 57th Birthday Anthony Keidis (RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS) - November 1st, 1962

Happy 55th Birthday Joe LeSte’ (BEAUTIFUL CREATURES/BANG TANGO) - November 1st, 1964

Happy 38th Birthday Tommy Karevik (KAMELOT) - November 1st, 1981

Happy 45th Birthday SCORPIONS' Fly To The Rainbow - November 1st, 1974

Happy 40th Birthday AEROSMITH's Night In The Ruts  - November 1st, 1979 

Happy 25th Birthday THRESHOLD’s Psychedelicatessen – November 1st, 1994

Happy 22nd Birthday NIGHTWISH’s Angels Fall First – November 1st, 1997

Happy 17th Birthday LORDI’s Get Heavy – November 1st, 2002

Happy 14th Birthday DEEP PURPLE’s Rapture Of The Deep – November 1st, 2005

Happy 9th Birthday ROSS THE BOSS’ Hailstorm – November 1st, 2010

Happy 8th Birthday MEGADETH’s Th1rt3en – November 1st, 2011

Happy 5th Birthday BEHEMOTH’s Xiądz – November 1st, 2014

More releases on this day:

Happy 8th Birthday
METSATOLL’s Ulg – November 1st, 2011
MIKE PATTON’s The Solitude Of Prime Numbers – November 1st, 2011
SICK OF IT ALL’s Nonstop – November 1st, 2011
TAAKE’s Noregs Vaapen – November 1st, 2011

Happy 7th Birthday ARSENITE’s Ashes Of The Declined – November 1st, 2012



PHIL CAMPBELL Feat. DEE SNIDER – “These Old Boots” (Nuclear Blast)

RICH DAVIS – “A World In Kaoss”

