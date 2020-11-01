Brave History November 1st, 2020 - MEGADETH, VENOM, DEF LEPPARD, RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS, BANG TANGO, KAMELOT, SCORPIONS, AEROSMITH, THRESHOLD, NIGHTWISH, LORDI, DEEP PURPLE, BEHEMOTH, And More!
November 1, 2020, 31 minutes ago
Happy 26th Birthday MEGADETH’s Youthanasia – November 1st, 1994
Happy 38th Birthday VENOM’s Black Metal – November 1st, 1982
Happy 57th Birthday Rick Allen (DEF LEPPARD) - November 1st, 1963
Happy 58th Birthday Anthony Keidis (RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS) - November 1st, 1962
Happy 56th Birthday Joe LeSte’ (BEAUTIFUL CREATURES/BANG TANGO) - November 1st, 1964
Happy 39th Birthday Tommy Karevik (KAMELOT) - November 1st, 1981
Happy 46th Birthday SCORPIONS' Fly To The Rainbow - November 1st, 1974
Happy 41st Birthday AEROSMITH's Night In The Ruts - November 1st, 1979
Happy 26th Birthday THRESHOLD’s Psychedelicatessen – November 1st, 1994
Happy 23rd Birthday NIGHTWISH’s Angels Fall First – November 1st, 1997
Happy 18th Birthday LORDI’s Get Heavy – November 1st, 2002
Happy 15th Birthday DEEP PURPLE’s Rapture Of The Deep – November 1st, 2005
Happy 10th Birthday ROSS THE BOSS’ Hailstorm – November 1st, 2010
Happy 9th Birthday MEGADETH’s Th1rt3en – November 1st, 2011
Happy 6th Birthday BEHEMOTH’s Xiądz – November 1st, 2014
More releases on this day:
Happy 9th Birthday (November 1st, 2011)
METSATOLL’s Ulg
MIKE PATTON’s The Solitude Of Prime Numbers
SICK OF IT ALL’s Nonstop
TAAKE’s Noregs Vaapen
Happy 8th Birthday ARSENITE’s Ashes Of The Declined – November 1st, 2012