November 1, 2020, 31 minutes ago

Brave History November 1st, 2020 - MEGADETH, VENOM, DEF LEPPARD, RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS, BANG TANGO, KAMELOT, SCORPIONS, AEROSMITH, THRESHOLD, NIGHTWISH, LORDI, DEEP PURPLE, BEHEMOTH, And More!

Happy 26th Birthday MEGADETH’s Youthanasia – November 1st, 1994

Happy 38th Birthday VENOM’s Black Metal – November 1st, 1982

Happy 57th Birthday Rick Allen (DEF LEPPARD) - November 1st, 1963

Happy 58th Birthday Anthony Keidis (RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS) - November 1st, 1962

Happy 56th Birthday Joe LeSte’ (BEAUTIFUL CREATURES/BANG TANGO) - November 1st, 1964

Happy 39th Birthday Tommy Karevik (KAMELOT) - November 1st, 1981

Happy 46th Birthday SCORPIONS' Fly To The Rainbow - November 1st, 1974

Happy 41st Birthday AEROSMITH's Night In The Ruts  - November 1st, 1979 

Happy 26th Birthday THRESHOLD’s Psychedelicatessen – November 1st, 1994

Happy 23rd Birthday NIGHTWISH’s Angels Fall First – November 1st, 1997

Happy 18th Birthday LORDI’s Get Heavy – November 1st, 2002

Happy 15th Birthday DEEP PURPLE’s Rapture Of The Deep – November 1st, 2005

Happy 10th Birthday ROSS THE BOSS’ Hailstorm – November 1st, 2010

Happy 9th Birthday MEGADETH’s Th1rt3en – November 1st, 2011

Happy 6th Birthday BEHEMOTH’s Xiądz – November 1st, 2014

More releases on this day:

Happy 9th Birthday (November 1st, 2011)
METSATOLL’s Ulg
MIKE PATTON’s The Solitude Of Prime Numbers 
SICK OF IT ALL’s Nonstop 
TAAKE’s Noregs Vaapen 

Happy 8th Birthday ARSENITE’s Ashes Of The Declined – November 1st, 2012



HELION PRIME – “Forbidden Zone” (Saibot Reigns)

ROCKIN’ ENGINE Premiere “Let It Burn” Video

