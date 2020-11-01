Brave History November 1st, 2020 - MEGADETH, VENOM, DEF LEPPARD, RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS, BANG TANGO, KAMELOT, SCORPIONS, AEROSMITH, THRESHOLD, NIGHTWISH, LORDI, DEEP PURPLE, BEHEMOTH, And More!

Happy 26th Birthday MEGADETH’s Youthanasia – November 1st, 1994



Happy 38th Birthday VENOM’s Black Metal – November 1st, 1982



Happy 57th Birthday Rick Allen (DEF LEPPARD) - November 1st, 1963



Happy 58th Birthday Anthony Keidis (RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS) - November 1st, 1962



Happy 56th Birthday Joe LeSte’ (BEAUTIFUL CREATURES/BANG TANGO) - November 1st, 1964



Happy 39th Birthday Tommy Karevik (KAMELOT) - November 1st, 1981



Happy 46th Birthday SCORPIONS' Fly To The Rainbow - November 1st, 1974



Happy 41st Birthday AEROSMITH's Night In The Ruts - November 1st, 1979



Happy 26th Birthday THRESHOLD’s Psychedelicatessen – November 1st, 1994



Happy 23rd Birthday NIGHTWISH’s Angels Fall First – November 1st, 1997



Happy 18th Birthday LORDI’s Get Heavy – November 1st, 2002



Happy 15th Birthday DEEP PURPLE’s Rapture Of The Deep – November 1st, 2005



Happy 10th Birthday ROSS THE BOSS’ Hailstorm – November 1st, 2010



Happy 9th Birthday MEGADETH’s Th1rt3en – November 1st, 2011



Happy 6th Birthday BEHEMOTH’s Xiądz – November 1st, 2014



More releases on this day:

Happy 9th Birthday (November 1st, 2011)

METSATOLL’s Ulg

MIKE PATTON’s The Solitude Of Prime Numbers

SICK OF IT ALL’s Nonstop

TAAKE’s Noregs Vaapen

Happy 8th Birthday ARSENITE’s Ashes Of The Declined – November 1st, 2012