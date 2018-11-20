Brave History November 20th, 2018 - JOE WALSH, BRING ME THE HORIZON, ALICE COOPER, WHITESNAKE, CINDERELLA, SEBASTIAN BACH, IMPALED NAZARENE, CRYPTOPSY, SACRED REICH, And More!
November 20, 2018, 2 hours ago
Happy 71st Birthday JOE WALSH (THE JAMES GANG, EAGLES) - November 20th, 1947
Happy 32nd Birthday Oliver Scott "Oli" Sykes (BRING ME THE HORIZON) - November 20th, 1986
Happy 45th Birthday ALICE COOPER's Muscle Of Love - November 20th, 1973
Happy 36th Birthday WHITESNAKE’s Saints & Sinners – November 20th, 1982
Happy 28th Birthday CINDERELLA's Heartbreak Station - November 20th, 1990
Happy 11th Birthday SEBASTIAN BACH's Angel Down - November 20th, 2007
Happy 8th Birthday IMPALED NAZARENE's Road To The Octagon - November 20th, 2010
Happy 6th Birthday CRYPTOPSY’s The Best Of Us Bleed – November 20th, 2012
Happy 6th Birthday SACRED REICH’s Live At Wacken – November 20th, 2012
More releases on this day:
Happy 11th Birthday VESANIA's Distractive Killusions - November 20th, 2007
Happy 6th Birthday
AEON’s Aeons Black – November 20th, 2012
DEVOLVED’s Reprisal – November 20th, 2012
MELDRUM’s Lifer – November 20th, 2012
PROTOTYPE’s Restrospect (compilation) – November 20th, 2012
Happy 3rd Birthday
HATESPHERE’s New Hell – November 20th, 2015
IMPERIA’s Tears Of Silence – November 20th, 2015
MANEGARM’s Manegarm – November 20th, 2015
SOLUTION .45’s Nightmares In The Waking State: Part 1 – November 20th, 2015