Brave History November 20th, 2019 - JOE WALSH, BRING ME THE HORIZON, ALICE COOPER, WHITESNAKE, CINDERELLA, SEBASTIAN BACH, IMPALED NAZARENE, CRYPTOPSY, SACRED REICH, And More!
November 20, 2019, an hour ago
Happy 72nd Birthday JOE WALSH (THE JAMES GANG, EAGLES) - November 20th, 1947
Happy 33rd Birthday Oliver Scott "Oli" Sykes (BRING ME THE HORIZON) - November 20th, 1986
Happy 46th Birthday ALICE COOPER's Muscle Of Love - November 20th, 1973
Happy 37th Birthday WHITESNAKE’s Saints & Sinners – November 20th, 1982
Happy 29th Birthday CINDERELLA's Heartbreak Station - November 20th, 1990
Happy 12th Birthday SEBASTIAN BACH's Angel Down - November 20th, 2007
Happy 9th Birthday IMPALED NAZARENE's Road To The Octagon - November 20th, 2010
Happy 7th Birthday CRYPTOPSY’s The Best Of Us Bleed – November 20th, 2012
Happy 7th Birthday SACRED REICH’s Live At Wacken – November 20th, 2012
More releases on this day:
Happy 12th Birthday VESANIA's Distractive Killusions - November 20th, 2007
Happy 7th Birthday
AEON’s Aeons Black – November 20th, 2012
DEVOLVED’s Reprisal – November 20th, 2012
MELDRUM’s Lifer – November 20th, 2012
PROTOTYPE’s Restrospect (compilation) – November 20th, 2012
Happy 4th Birthday
HATESPHERE’s New Hell – November 20th, 2015
IMPERIA’s Tears Of Silence – November 20th, 2015
MANEGARM’s Manegarm – November 20th, 2015
SOLUTION .45’s Nightmares In The Waking State: Part 1 – November 20th, 2015