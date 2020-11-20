Brave History November 20th, 2020 - CINDERELLA, JOE WALSH, BRING ME THE HORIZON, ALICE COOPER, WHITESNAKE, SEBASTIAN BACH, IMPALED NAZARENE, CRYPTOPSY, SACRED REICH, And More!

November 20, 2020, an hour ago

news heavy metal rarities joe walsh bring me the horizon alice cooper whitesnake cinderella sebastian bach impaled nazarene cryptopsy sacred reich

Brave History November 20th, 2020 - CINDERELLA, JOE WALSH, BRING ME THE HORIZON, ALICE COOPER, WHITESNAKE, SEBASTIAN BACH, IMPALED NAZARENE, CRYPTOPSY, SACRED REICH, And More!

Happy 30th Birthday CINDERELLA's Heartbreak Station - November 20th, 1990

Happy 73rd Birthday JOE WALSH (THE JAMES GANG, EAGLES) - November 20th, 1947

Happy 34th Birthday Oliver Scott "Oli" Sykes (BRING ME THE HORIZON) - November 20th, 1986

Happy 47th Birthday ALICE COOPER's Muscle Of Love - November 20th, 1973

Happy 38th Birthday WHITESNAKE’s Saints & Sinners – November 20th, 1982

Happy 13th Birthday SEBASTIAN BACH's Angel Down - November 20th, 2007

Happy 10th Birthday IMPALED NAZARENE's Road To The Octagon - November 20th, 2010

Happy 8th Birthday CRYPTOPSY’s The Best Of Us Bleed – November 20th, 2012

Happy 8th Birthday SACRED REICH’s Live At Wacken – November 20th, 2012

More releases on this day:

Happy 13th Birthday VESANIA's Distractive Killusions - November 20th, 2007

Happy 8th Birthday (November 20th, 2012)
AEON’s Aeons Black 
DEVOLVED’s Reprisal 
MELDRUM’s Lifer 
PROTOTYPE’s Restrospect (compilation) 

Happy 5th Birthday (November 20th, 2015)
HATESPHERE’s New Hell 
IMPERIA’s Tears Of Silence 
MANEGARM’s Manegarm 
SOLUTION .45’s Nightmares In The Waking State: Part 1 



Featured Audio

ANCIENT THRONES – “The Soul To Flesh” (Independent)

ANCIENT THRONES – “The Soul To Flesh” (Independent)

Featured Video

I AM YOUR GOD – “Believe Again”

I AM YOUR GOD – “Believe Again”

Latest Reviews