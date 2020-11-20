Brave History November 20th, 2020 - CINDERELLA, JOE WALSH, BRING ME THE HORIZON, ALICE COOPER, WHITESNAKE, SEBASTIAN BACH, IMPALED NAZARENE, CRYPTOPSY, SACRED REICH, And More!
Happy 30th Birthday CINDERELLA's Heartbreak Station - November 20th, 1990
Happy 73rd Birthday JOE WALSH (THE JAMES GANG, EAGLES) - November 20th, 1947
Happy 34th Birthday Oliver Scott "Oli" Sykes (BRING ME THE HORIZON) - November 20th, 1986
Happy 47th Birthday ALICE COOPER's Muscle Of Love - November 20th, 1973
Happy 38th Birthday WHITESNAKE’s Saints & Sinners – November 20th, 1982
Happy 13th Birthday SEBASTIAN BACH's Angel Down - November 20th, 2007
Happy 10th Birthday IMPALED NAZARENE's Road To The Octagon - November 20th, 2010
Happy 8th Birthday CRYPTOPSY’s The Best Of Us Bleed – November 20th, 2012
Happy 8th Birthday SACRED REICH’s Live At Wacken – November 20th, 2012
More releases on this day:
Happy 13th Birthday VESANIA's Distractive Killusions - November 20th, 2007
Happy 8th Birthday (November 20th, 2012)
AEON’s Aeons Black
DEVOLVED’s Reprisal
MELDRUM’s Lifer
PROTOTYPE’s Restrospect (compilation)
Happy 5th Birthday (November 20th, 2015)
HATESPHERE’s New Hell
IMPERIA’s Tears Of Silence
MANEGARM’s Manegarm
SOLUTION .45’s Nightmares In The Waking State: Part 1