Brave History November 21st, 2020 - KISS, BOSTON, LED ZEPPELIN, QUEEN, LOUDNESS, RUSH, ANVIL, KILLSWITCH ENGAGE, FLOTSAM AND JETSAM, And More!

Happy 45th Birthday KISS Army - November 21st, 1975

According to KISS: “November 21, 1975 - Indiana natives Bill Starkey and Jay Evans founded the legendary KISS Army after a local radio station refused to play KISS. During KISS' 1975 show at Hulman Civic-University Center in Terre Haute, Starkey was brought on stage and honored with a plaque from the band!”



Happy 70th Birthday Gary Pihl (SAMMY HAGAR, BOSTON) - November 21st, 1950



R.I.P. Peter James "G" Grant (LED ZEPPELIN, THE YARDBIRDS, BAD COMPANY): April 5th, 1935 – November 21st, 1995



Happy 45th Birthday QUEEN's A Night At The Opera - November 21st, 1975





Happy 40th Birthday REO Speedwagon’s Hi Infidelity - November 21st, 1980

Happy 39th Birthday LOUDNESS' The Birthday Eve - November 21st, 1981



Happy 37th Birthday LOUDNESS’ Live-Loud-Alive: Loudness In Tokyo – November 21st, 1983





Happy 31st Birthday RUSH’s Presto - November 21, 1989





Happy 24th Birthday ANVIL’s Plugged In Permanent - November 21st 1996



Happy 14th Birthday KILLSWITCH ENGAGE's As Daylight Dies - November 21st, 2006



Happy 8th Birthday FLOTSAM & JETSAM’s Ugly Noise – November 21st, 2012



More releases on this day:

Happy 13th Birthday THE OCEAN's Precambrian - November 21st, 2007

Happy 9th Birthday (November 21st, 2011)

THEOCRACY’s As The World Bleeds

STORMZONE’s Zero To Rage

Happy 6th Birthday (November 21st, 2014)

BLOODBOUND’s Stormborn

CENTINEX’s Redeeming Filth

CRIPPER’s Hyena

THE DUSKFALL’s Where The Tree Stands Dead