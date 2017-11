Brave History November 22nd, 2017 - FATES WARNING, FOGHAT, STYX, HELIX, L.A. GUNS, PINK CREAM 69, DIO, TRIVIUM, MOTÖRHEAD, PINK FLOYD, SONATA ARCTICA, SENTENCED, SODOM, VEKTOR, ARTILLERY, RHAPSODY OF FIRE, And More!

Happy 55th Birthday Jim Matheos (FATES WARNING, OSI) - November 22nd, 1962



R.I.P. Roderick "Rod" Michael Price (FOGHAT): November 22nd, 1947 - March 22nd, 2005



Happy 61st Birthday Lawrence Gowan (STYX, GOWAN) - November 22nd, 1956



Happy 59th Birthday Daryl Gray (HELIX) - November 22nd, 1958



Happy 57th Birthday Mick Cripps (L.A. GUNS, FASTER PUSSYCAT) - November 22nd, 1960



Happy 50th Birthday Dennis Ward (PINK CREAM 69, PLACE VENDOME, UNISONIC) - November 22nd, 1967



Happy 46th Birthday Rowan Robertson (DIO, DC4, BANG TANGO) – November 22nd, 1971



Happy 34th Birthday Corey Beaulieu (TRIVIUM) - November 22nd, 1983



Happy 37th Birthday MOTÖRHEAD’s Beer Drinkers & Hell Raisers (EP) – November 22nd, 1980



Happy 29th Birthday PINK FLOYD’s Delicate Sound Of Thunder - November 22nd, 1988



Happy 18th Birthday SONATA ARCTICA’s Ecliptica – November 22nd, 1999



Happy 11th Birthday SENTENCED's Buried Alive - November 22nd, 2006



Happy 7th Birthday SODOM's In War And Pieces - November 22nd, 2010



Happy 6th Birthday VEKTOR’s Outer Isolation – November 22nd, 2011



Happy 4th Birthday ARTILLERY’s Legions – November 22nd, 2013



Happy 4th Birthday RHAPSODY OF FIRE’s Dark Wings Of Steel – November 22nd, 2013



More releases on this day:

Happy 4th Birthday

BETZEFER’s The Devil Went Down To The Holy Land – November 22nd, 2013

HELL’s Curse And Chapter – November 22nd, 2013

PRO-PAIN’s The Final Revolution – November 22nd, 2013

Happy 6th Birthday IN THE MIDST OF LIONS’ Shadows – November 22nd, 2011

Happy 3rd Birthday FEN’s Carrion Skies – November 22nd, 2014