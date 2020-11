Brave History November 22nd, 2020 - DOKKEN, FATES WARNING, FOGHAT, STYX, HELIX, L.A. GUNS, PINK CREAM 69, DIO, TRIVIUM, MOTÖRHEAD, PINK FLOYD, SONATA ARCTICA, SENTENCED, SODOM, VEKTOR, ARTILLERY, RHAPSODY OF FIRE, And More!

Happy 35th Birthday DOKKEN’s Under Lock And Key – November 22nd, 1980





Happy 21st Birthday SONATA ARCTICA’s Ecliptica – November 22nd, 1999



Happy 57th Birthday Jim Matheos (FATES WARNING, OSI) - November 22nd, 1962



R.I.P. Roderick "Rod" Michael Price (FOGHAT): November 22nd, 1947 - March 22nd, 2005



Happy 63rd Birthday Lawrence Gowan (STYX, GOWAN) - November 22nd, 1956



Happy 62nd Birthday Daryl Gray (HELIX) - November 22nd, 1958



Happy 60th Birthday Mick Cripps (L.A. GUNS, FASTER PUSSYCAT) - November 22nd, 1960



Happy 53rd Birthday Dennis Ward (PINK CREAM 69, PLACE VENDOME, UNISONIC) - November 22nd, 1967



Happy 49th Birthday Rowan Robertson (DIO, DC4, BANG TANGO) – November 22nd, 1971



Happy 37th Birthday Corey Beaulieu (TRIVIUM) - November 22nd, 1983



Happy 40th Birthday MOTÖRHEAD’s Beer Drinkers & Hell Raisers (EP) – November 22nd, 1980



Happy 32nd Birthday PINK FLOYD’s Delicate Sound Of Thunder - November 22nd, 1988



Happy 14th Birthday SENTENCED's Buried Alive - November 22nd, 2006



Happy 10th Birthday SODOM's In War And Pieces - November 22nd, 2010



Happy 9th Birthday VEKTOR’s Outer Isolation – November 22nd, 2011



Happy 7th Birthday ARTILLERY’s Legions – November 22nd, 2013



Happy 7th Birthday RHAPSODY OF FIRE’s Dark Wings Of Steel – November 22nd, 2013



More releases on this day:

Happy 7th Birthday

BETZEFER’s The Devil Went Down To The Holy Land – November 22nd, 2013

HELL’s Curse And Chapter – November 22nd, 2013

PRO-PAIN’s The Final Revolution – November 22nd, 2013

Happy 9th Birthday IN THE MIDST OF LIONS’ Shadows – November 22nd, 2011

Happy 6th Birthday FEN’s Carrion Skies – November 22nd, 2014

Happy 1st Birthday (November 22nd, 2019)

AVATARIUM’s The Fire I Long For

BLOOD INCANTATION’s Hidden History Of The Human Race

CHILD BITE’s Blow Off The Omens

CRYSTAL VIPER’s Tales Of Fire And Ice

DOG FASHION DISCO’s Tres Pendejos

HYPNO5E’s A Distant (Dark) Source

LEAVES’ EYES’ Black Butterfly (EP)

LINDEMANN’s F & M

MAGIC KINGDOM’s MetAlmighty

OBSEQUIAE’s The Palms Of Sorrowed Kings

SIGNUM REGIS’ The Seal Of A New World

SODOM’s Out Of The Frontline Trench (EP)

TYGERS OF PAN TANG’s Ritual

WHAT WE DO IN SECRET’s Repose