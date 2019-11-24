Brave History November 24th, 2019 - QUEEN, SLIK TOXIK, BLACK SABBATH, BUDGIE, OZZY OSBOURNE, STEEL PANTHER, KISS, PAGE & PLANT, HAWKWIND, SCORPIONS, And More!
R.I.P. Freddie Mercury (born Farrokh Bulsara; QUEEN): September 5th, 1946 – November 24th, 1991)
Happy 49th Birthday Nick Walsh (FAMOUS UNDERGROUND, SLIK TOXIK) - November 24th, 1970
Happy 75th Birthday Bev Bevan (BLACK SABBATH, ELECTRIC LIGHT ORCHESTRA, THE MOVE) - November 24th, 1944
Happy 70th Birthday Tony Bourge (BUDGIE) - November 24th, 1948
Happy 50th Birthday Rob "Blasko" Nicholson (OZZY OSBOURNE, ROB ZOMBIE) - November 24th, 1969
Happy 49th Satchel (born Russ Parrish) (Steel Panther) - November 24th, 1970
R.I.P. Eric Carr (born Paul Charles Caravello; KISS): July 12th, 1950 – November 24th, 1991
R.I.P. Michael Lee (PAGE & PLANT): November 19th, 1969 – November 24th, 2008
Happy 47th Birthday HAWKWIND's Doremi Fasol Latido - November 24th, 1972
Happy 10th Birthday SCORPIONS' Amazonia - Live In The Jungle - November 24th, 2009
More releases on this day:
Happy 9th Birthday
DARK MOOR's Ancestral Romance - November 24th, 2010
DARK THE SUNS' Sleepwalking In A Nightmare - November 24th, 2010
TERASBETONI's Maailma Tarvitsee Sankareita - November 24th, 2010
Happy 2nd Birthday
CARDIANT’s Mirrors – November 24th, 2018
JEN MAJURA’s InZENity – November 24th, 2018
LOCH VOSTOK’s Strife – November 24th, 2018
TAAKE’s Kong Vinter – November 24th, 2018
THANTIFAXATH’s Void Masquerading As Matter (EP) – November 24th, 2018