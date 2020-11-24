Brave History November 24th, 2020 - QUEEN, SLIK TOXIK, BLACK SABBATH, BUDGIE, OZZY OSBOURNE, STEEL PANTHER, KISS, PAGE & PLANT, METALLICA, GUNS N' ROSES, SCORPIONS, And More!

R.I.P. Freddie Mercury (born Farrokh Bulsara; QUEEN): September 5th, 1946 – November 24th, 1991)



Happy 50th Birthday Nick Walsh (FAMOUS UNDERGROUND, SLIK TOXIK) - November 24th, 1970



Happy 76th Birthday Bev Bevan (BLACK SABBATH, ELECTRIC LIGHT ORCHESTRA, THE MOVE) - November 24th, 1944



Happy 71st Birthday Tony Bourge (BUDGIE) - November 24th, 1948



Happy 51st Birthday Rob "Blasko" Nicholson (OZZY OSBOURNE, ROB ZOMBIE) - November 24th, 1969



Happy 50th Satchel (born Russ Parrish) (Steel Panther) - November 24th, 1970



R.I.P. Eric Carr (born Paul Charles Caravello; KISS): July 12th, 1950 – November 24th, 1991



R.I.P. Michael Lee (PAGE & PLANT): November 19th, 1969 – November 24th, 2008



Happy 48th Birthday HAWKWIND's Doremi Fasol Latido - November 24th, 1972



Happy 23rd Birthday METALLICA’S Garage Inc. - November 24th, 1998



Happy 28th Birthday GUNS N' ROSES' The Spaghetti Incident - November 24th, 1993



Happy 11th Birthday SCORPIONS' Amazonia - Live In The Jungle - November 24th, 2009



More releases on this day:

Happy 10th Birthday (November 24th, 2010)

DARK MOOR's Ancestral Romance

DARK THE SUNS' Sleepwalking In A Nightmare

TERASBETONI's Maailma Tarvitsee Sankareita

Happy 3rd Birthday (November 24th, 2018)

CARDIANT’s Mirrors

JEN MAJURA’s InZENity

LOCH VOSTOK’s Strife

TAAKE’s Kong Vinter

THANTIFAXATH’s Void Masquerading As Matter (EP)