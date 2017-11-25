Brave History November 25th, 2017 - QUIET RIOT, MARILLION, LAMB OF GOD, PSYCHO MOTEL, VENOM, ALMAH, PRIMORDIAL
R.I.P. Kevin Mark DuBrow (QUIET RIOT): October 29th, 1955 − November 25th, 2007
Happy 58th Birthday Steve Rothery (MARILLION) - November 25th, 1959
Happy 45th Birthday Mark Duane Morton (LAMB OF GOD) - November 25th, 1972
Happy 20th Birthday PSYCHO MOTEL's Welcome To The World - November 25th, 1997
Happy 20th Birthday VENOM's Cast In Stone - November 25th, 1997
Happy 4th Birthday ALMAH’s Unfold – November 25th, 2013
Happy 3rd Birthday PRIMORDIAL’s Where Greater Men Have Fallen – November 25th, 2014
More releases on this day:
Happy 8th Birthday
ELIS' Catharsis - November 25th, 2009
OUTRAGE's Outrage - November 25th, 2009
Happy 5th Birthday SECRET SPHERE’s Portrait Of A Dying Heart – November 25th, 2012
Happy 3rd Birthday ARIA’s Through All Times – November 25th, 2014