Brave History November 25th, 2018 - QUIET RIOT, MARILLION, LAMB OF GOD, PSYCHO MOTEL, VENOM, ALMAH, PRIMORDIAL

November 25, 2018, an hour ago

R.I.P. Kevin Mark DuBrow (QUIET RIOT): October 29th, 1955 − November 25th, 2007



Happy 59th Birthday Steve Rothery (MARILLION) - November 25th, 1959



Happy 46th Birthday Mark Duane Morton (LAMB OF GOD) - November 25th, 1972



Happy 21st Birthday PSYCHO MOTEL's Welcome To The World - November 25th, 1997



Happy 21st Birthday VENOM's Cast In Stone - November 25th, 1997



Happy 5th Birthday ALMAH’s Unfold – November 25th, 2013



Happy 4th Birthday PRIMORDIAL’s Where Greater Men Have Fallen – November 25th, 2014



More releases on this day:

Happy 9th Birthday

ELIS' Catharsis - November 25th, 2009

OUTRAGE's Outrage - November 25th, 2009

Happy 6th Birthday SECRET SPHERE’s Portrait Of A Dying Heart – November 25th, 2012

Happy 4th Birthday ARIA’s Through All Times – November 25th, 2014