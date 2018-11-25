Brave History November 25th, 2018 - QUIET RIOT, MARILLION, LAMB OF GOD, PSYCHO MOTEL, VENOM, ALMAH, PRIMORDIAL

November 25, 2018, an hour ago

Brave History November 25th, 2018 - QUIET RIOT, MARILLION, LAMB OF GOD, PSYCHO MOTEL, VENOM, ALMAH, PRIMORDIAL

R.I.P. Kevin Mark DuBrow (QUIET RIOT): October 29th, 1955 − November 25th, 2007

Happy 59th Birthday Steve Rothery (MARILLION) - November 25th, 1959

Happy 46th Birthday Mark Duane Morton (LAMB OF GOD) - November 25th, 1972 

Happy 21st Birthday PSYCHO MOTEL's Welcome To The World - November 25th, 1997

Happy 21st Birthday VENOM's Cast In Stone - November 25th, 1997

Happy 5th Birthday ALMAH’s Unfold – November 25th, 2013

Happy 4th Birthday PRIMORDIAL’s Where Greater Men Have Fallen – November 25th, 2014

More releases on this day:

Happy 9th Birthday
ELIS' Catharsis - November 25th, 2009
OUTRAGE's Outrage - November 25th, 2009

Happy 6th Birthday SECRET SPHERE’s Portrait Of A Dying Heart – November 25th, 2012
Happy 4th Birthday ARIA’s Through All Times – November 25th, 2014



RED DRAGON CARTEL – “Crooked Man” (Frontiers)

SOUNDSCAPE Premieres “Paradox”

