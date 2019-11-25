Brave History November 25th, 2019 - MARILLION, LAMB OF GOD, PSYCHO MOTEL, VENOM, ALMAH, PRIMORDIAL

Happy 60th Birthday Steve Rothery (MARILLION) - November 25th, 1959

Happy 47th Birthday Mark Duane Morton (LAMB OF GOD) - November 25th, 1972 

Happy 22nd Birthday PSYCHO MOTEL's Welcome To The World - November 25th, 1997

Happy 22nd Birthday VENOM's Cast In Stone - November 25th, 1997

Happy 6th Birthday ALMAH’s Unfold – November 25th, 2013

Happy 5th Birthday PRIMORDIAL’s Where Greater Men Have Fallen – November 25th, 2014

More releases on this day:

Happy 10th Birthday
ELIS' Catharsis - November 25th, 2009
OUTRAGE's Outrage - November 25th, 2009

Happy 7th Birthday SECRET SPHERE’s Portrait Of A Dying Heart – November 25th, 2012
Happy 5th Birthday ARIA’s Through All Times – November 25th, 2014



