Brave History November 25th, 2020 - MARILLION, LAMB OF GOD, VENOM, CRYPTOPSY, WITCHERY, ALMAH, PRIMORDIAL
November 25, 2020, 17 hours ago
Happy 61st Birthday Steve Rothery (MARILLION) - November 25th, 1959
Happy 48th Birthday Mark Duane Morton (LAMB OF GOD) - November 25th, 1972
Happy 23rd Birthday VENOM's Cast In Stone - November 25th, 1997
Happy 27th Birthday CRYPTOPSY’s Blasphemy Made Flesh - November 25th, 1994
Happy 7th Birthday ALMAH’s Unfold – November 25th, 2013
Happy 6th Birthday PRIMORDIAL’s Where Greater Men Have Fallen – November 25th, 2014
Happy 4th Birthday WITCHERY’s In His Infernal Majesty’s Service – November 25th, 2016
More releases on this day:
Happy 11th Birthday (November 25th, 2009)
ELIS' Catharsis
OUTRAGE's Outrage
Happy 8th Birthday SECRET SPHERE’s Portrait Of A Dying Heart – November 25th, 2012
Happy 6th Birthday ARIA’s Through All Times – November 25th, 2014
Happy 4th Birthday NIGHTMARE’s Dead Sun – November 25th, 2016