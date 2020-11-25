Brave History November 25th, 2020 - MARILLION, LAMB OF GOD, VENOM, CRYPTOPSY, WITCHERY, ALMAH, PRIMORDIAL

November 25, 2020, 17 hours ago

Happy 61st Birthday Steve Rothery (MARILLION) - November 25th, 1959

Happy 48th Birthday Mark Duane Morton (LAMB OF GOD) - November 25th, 1972 

Happy 23rd Birthday VENOM's Cast In Stone - November 25th, 1997


Happy 27th Birthday CRYPTOPSY’s Blasphemy Made Flesh - November 25th, 1994

Happy 7th Birthday ALMAH’s Unfold – November 25th, 2013

Happy 6th Birthday PRIMORDIAL’s Where Greater Men Have Fallen – November 25th, 2014

Happy 4th Birthday WITCHERY’s In His Infernal Majesty’s Service – November 25th, 2016

More releases on this day:

Happy 11th Birthday (November 25th, 2009)
ELIS' Catharsis 
OUTRAGE's Outrage 

Happy 8th Birthday SECRET SPHERE’s Portrait Of A Dying Heart – November 25th, 2012
Happy 6th Birthday ARIA’s Through All Times – November 25th, 2014
Happy 4th Birthday NIGHTMARE’s Dead Sun – November 25th, 2016



BENEDICTION – “Iterations Of I” (Nuclear Blast)

I AM YOUR GOD – “Believe Again”

