Brave History November 26th, 2017 - BLACK SABBATH, DANGER DANGER, METALLICA, INCANTATION, DEICIDE, And More!

November 26, 2017, an hour ago

news rarities black sabbath danger danger metallica incantation deicide

Happy 4th Birthday BLACK SABBATH's Live…Gathered In Their Masses – November 26th, 2013

Happy 57th Birthday Kasey Smith (DANGER DANGER) - November 26, 1960

 
Happy 48th Birthday Jeffrey Hirshberg (SPEEDEALER) - November 26th, 1969

 
Happy 7th Birthday METALLICA's Live At Grimey's - November 26th, 2010

Happy 5th Birthday INCANTATION’s Vanquish In Vengeance – November 26th, 2012

 
Happy 4th Birthday DEICIDE’s In The Minds Of Evil – November 26th, 2013

 
More releases on this day:

Happy 10th Birthday NEVER ENDING WAR's Goddess Of Windows - November 26th, 2007

ROBB FINLAYSON - "Winter's Apprentice" (Independent)

RICH DAVIS Premiers “Big Bad Wolf”

