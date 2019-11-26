Brave History November 26th, 2019 - BLACK SABBATH, DANGER DANGER, METALLICA, INCANTATION, DEICIDE, And More!
Happy 6th Birthday BLACK SABBATH's Live…Gathered In Their Masses – November 26th, 2013
Happy 59th Birthday Kasey Smith (DANGER DANGER) - November 26, 1960
Happy 50th Birthday Jeffrey Hirshberg (SPEEDEALER) - November 26th, 1969
Happy 9th Birthday METALLICA's Live At Grimey's - November 26th, 2010
Happy 7th Birthday INCANTATION’s Vanquish In Vengeance – November 26th, 2012
Happy 6th Birthday DEICIDE’s In The Minds Of Evil – November 26th, 2013
More releases on this day:
Happy 12th Birthday NEVER ENDING WAR's Goddess Of Windows - November 26th, 2007