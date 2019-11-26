Brave History November 26th, 2019 - BLACK SABBATH, DANGER DANGER, METALLICA, INCANTATION, DEICIDE, And More!

November 26, 2019, an hour ago

news rarities black sabbath danger danger metallica incantation deicide

Brave History November 26th, 2019 - BLACK SABBATH, DANGER DANGER, METALLICA, INCANTATION, DEICIDE, And More!

Happy 6th Birthday BLACK SABBATH's Live…Gathered In Their Masses – November 26th, 2013

Happy 59th Birthday Kasey Smith (DANGER DANGER) - November 26, 1960

 
Happy 50th Birthday Jeffrey Hirshberg (SPEEDEALER) - November 26th, 1969

 
Happy 9th Birthday METALLICA's Live At Grimey's - November 26th, 2010

Happy 7th Birthday INCANTATION’s Vanquish In Vengeance – November 26th, 2012

 
Happy 6th Birthday DEICIDE’s In The Minds Of Evil – November 26th, 2013

 
More releases on this day:

Happy 12th Birthday NEVER ENDING WAR's Goddess Of Windows - November 26th, 2007



Featured Audio

JINJER - "On The Top" (Napalm)

JINJER - "On The Top" (Napalm)

Featured Video

Exclusive: WITHIN NOSTALGIA Premieres “Death Lifes’ Lover” Video

Exclusive: WITHIN NOSTALGIA Premieres “Death Lifes’ Lover” Video

Latest Reviews