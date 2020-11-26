Brave History November 26th, 2020 - BLACK SABBATH, DANGER DANGER, YES, METALLICA, INCANTATION, DEICIDE, PSYCHOTIC WALTZ And More!

Happy 7th Birthday BLACK SABBATH's Live…Gathered In Their Masses – November 26th, 2013



Happy 60th Birthday Kasey Smith (DANGER DANGER) - November 26, 1960





Happy 51st Birthday Jeffrey Hirshberg (SPEEDEALER) - November 26th, 1969





Happy 50th birthday YES’ Fragile - November 26th, 1971



Happy 10th Birthday METALLICA's Live At Grimey's - November 26th, 2010



Happy 8th Birthday INCANTATION’s Vanquish In Vengeance – November 26th, 2012





Happy 7th Birthday DEICIDE’s In The Minds Of Evil – November 26th, 2013





More releases on this day:

Happy 31st Birthday PSYCHOTIC WALTZ's A Social Grace - November 26th, 1990

Happy 13th Birthday NEVER ENDING WAR's Goddess Of Windows - November 26th, 2007