Brave History November 29th, 2020 - KING DIAMOND, JOHN MAYALL, BOSTON, LOUDNESS, GEORGE HARRISON, GUNS N' ROSES, MOTÖRHEAD, ROYAL HUNT, NIGHTWISH, And More!

November 29, 2020, an hour ago

news heavy metal rarities king diamond john mayall boston loudness george harrison guns n' roses motorhead royal hunt nightwish

Happy 58th Birthday Andy LaRocque (KING DIAMOND) - November 29th, 1962

Happy 87th Birthday John Mayall (JOHN MAYALL & THE BLUESBREAKERS) - November 29th, 1933

Happy 69th Birthday Barry Goudreau (BOSTON, RTZ) - November 29th, 1951

Happy 59th Birthday Masayoshi Yamashita (LOUDNESS) - November 29th, 1961

R.I.P. GEORGE HARRISON (THE BEATLES): February 25th, 1943 – November 29th, 2001

R.I.P. Ronald Douglas "Ronnie" Montrose (MONTROSE): November 29th, 1947 – March 3rd, 2012

Happy 32nd Birthday GUNS N' ROSES' G N' R Lies - November 29th, 1988

Happy 27th Birthday MOTÖRHEAD's Bastards - November 29th, 1993

Happy 9th Birthday ROYAL HUNT’s Show Me How To Live – November 29th, 2011

Happy 7th Birthday NIGHTWISH’s Showtime, Storytime (DVD/CD) – November 29th, 2013

More releases on this day:
 
Happy 9th Birthday SOZIEDAD ALKOHOLIKA’s Cadenas De Odio – November 29th, 2011
Happy 8th Birthday ASHES YOU LEAVE’s The Cure For Happiness – November 29th, 2012
 
Happy 7th Birthday
BENEDICTUM’s Obey – November 29th, 2013
HUMAN FORTRESS’ Raided Land – November 29th, 2013



