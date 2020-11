Brave History November 2nd, 2020 - DOKKEN, METALLICA, SLEEZE BEEZ, POISON, STRATOVARIUS, KEITH EMERSON, VOLBEAT, DECAPITATED, BRUCE DICKINSON, TONY MACALPINE, PAIN, And More!

Happy 33rd Birthday DOKKEN’s Back For The Attack - November 2nd, 1987



Happy 58th Birthday Ron McGovney (METALLICA) - November 2nd, 1962



Happy 58th Birthday Andrew Elt (SLEEZE BEEZ) - November 2nd, 1962



Happy 57th Birthday Bobby Dall (aka Robert Harry Kuykendall) (POISON) - November 2nd, 1963



Happy 57th Birthday Jens Ola Johansson (STRATOVARIUS) - November 2nd, 1963



R.I.P. Keith Emerson (EMERSON, LAKE & PALMER, THE NICE) - November 2nd, 1944 - March 11th, 2016



Happy 40th Birthday Thomas Bredahl (VOLBEAT) - November 2nd, 1980



R.I.P. Witek Kiełtyka (DECAPITATED): January 23th, 1984 – November 2nd, 2007



Happy 21st Birthday BRUCE DICKINSON’s Scream For Me Brazil – November 2nd, 1999



Happy 21st Birthday TONY MACALPINE’s Master Of Paradise – November 2nd, 1999



Happy 8th Birthday PAIN’s We Come In Peace (DVD) – November 2nd, 2012



More releases on this day:

Happy 10th Birthday (November 2nd, 2010)

ANAL CUNT’s Wearing Out Our Welcome

ESCAPE THE FATE’s Escape The Fate

Happy 8th Birthday TIAMAT’s The Scarred People – November 2nd, 2012