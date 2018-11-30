Brave History November 30th, 2018 - NIGHTWISH, DEEP PURPLE, BILLY IDOL, PORCUPINE TREE, THE RUNAWAYS, STEELHEART, SACRIFICE, DISTURBED, METALLICA, And More!

November 30, 2018, an hour ago

Brave History November 30th, 2018 - NIGHTWISH, DEEP PURPLE, BILLY IDOL, PORCUPINE TREE, THE RUNAWAYS, STEELHEART, SACRIFICE, DISTURBED, METALLICA, And More!

Happy 7th Birthday NIGHTWISH’s Imaginaerum – November 30th, 2011

Happy 73rd Birthday Roger Glover (DEEP PURPLE) - November 30th, 1945

Happy 63rd Birthday BILLY IDOL - November 30th, 1955

Happy 61st Birthday Richard Barbieri (PORCUPINE TREE) - November 30th, 1957

Happy 59th Birthday Cherie Ann Currie (THE RUNAWAYS) - November 30th, 1959

Happy 54th Birthday Mike Matijevic (STEELHEART) - November 30th, 1964

Happy 51st Birthday Gus Pynn (SACRIFICE) - November 30th, 1967

Happy 45th Birthday John Moyer (DISTURBED, OPERATION: MINDCRIME, ART OF ANARCHY) - November 30th, 1973

Happy 9th Birthday METALLICA's Orgullo, Pasion Y Gloria - Tres Noches En La Ciudad De Mexico - November 30th, 2009

More releases on this day:

Happy 8th Birthday CHAPTER 14’s Like Trees In November (EP) – November 30th, 2010
Happy 7th Birthday THE UNGUIDED’s Hell Frost – November 30th, 2011

Happy 6th Birthday
FRAGMENTS OF UNBECOMING’s The Art of Coming Apart - November 30th, 2012
GAMMA RAY’s Skeletons & Majesties Live - November 30th, 2012
HAMMERFALL’s Gates Of Dalhalla (DVD) - November 30th, 2012
SATURNUS’ Saturn in Ascension - November 30th, 2012



ARCHITECTS - "Hereafter" (Epitaph)

SOUNDSCAPE Premieres “Paradox”

