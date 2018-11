Brave History November 3rd, 2018 - RATT, DEEP PURPLE, 220 VOLT, SLIPKNOT, APRIL WINE, BON JOVI, SLAYER, And More!

Happy 30th Birthday RATT’s Reach For The Sky – November 3rd, 1988



Happy 73rd Birthday Nick Simper (DEEP PURPLE) - November 3rd, 1945



Happy 54th Birthday Jocke Lundholm (220 VOLT) - November 3rd, 1964



Happy 45th Birthday Mick Thomson (SLIPKNOT) - November 3rd, 1973



R.I.P. James Patrick "Jim" Clench (APRIL WINE, BACHMAN-TURNER OVERDRIVE): May 1st, 1949 – November 3rd, 2010



Happy 26th Birthday BON JOVI’s Keep The Faith – November 3rd, 1992



Happy 9th Birthday SLAYER’s World Painted Blood - November 3rd, 2009



More releases on this day:

Happy 9th Birthday

DEFIANCE’s The Prophecy – November 3rd, 2009

GENITORTURERS’ Blackheart Revolution – November 3rd, 2009

Happy 8th Birthday MACHINAE SUPREMACY’s A View From The End Of The World – November 3rd, 2010

Happy 6th Birthday MOONLIGHT’s Lucifer’s Rising – November 3rd, 2012

Happy 4th Birthday NADER SADEK’s The Malefic: Chapter III – November 3rd, 2014